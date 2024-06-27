Paul Lambert: ‘I met Zinedine Zidane in Madrid – we shook hands and had a good laugh about the time I kept him quiet in the 1997 Champions League Final’

The former Borussia Dortmund and Celtic midfielder looks back on his Champions League success

Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Lambert enjoyed an enviable playing career. The Glaswegian was not just wildly successful at Celtic - he also had a memorable year with Borussia Dortmund, winning the Champions League with the German club in 1997.

Though not mentioned among the great midfielders of his era, Lambert went toe to toe with Zinedine Zidane, then establishing himself as a superstar at Juventus. And the Scot came out on top, helping his side to a 3-1 win in Munich.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.