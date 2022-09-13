Pedri chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona star Pedri has been speaking about his ambitions this season – and has chosen his favourite of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The midfielder was speaking as a global brand ambassador for TCL (opens in new tab) and talked about his ambitions for the future, Barça's chances in the Champions League this season and the players that have inspired him.

Naturally, as a Barcelona player, who he favours of Messi and Ronaldo was always going to be an interesting question.

“Cristiano is an amazing player,” Pedri began. “It is a total show watching him scoring goals.

“But for me Messi is more complete, a player who gives you all. For me, I stay with Leo Messi.”

Pedri moved to Barcelona from Las Palmas and has been a huge hit at Camp Nou. He recently inherited Andres Iniesta's No.8 shirt and now has his sights set on glory this season.

“I always said Barcelona is always a candidate to win all the titles and especially now with the new players,” he said. “This is how we want to start all competitions to try win all the titles.

“As a tournament, [the Champions League] is very complicated to play – if you lose few games you are out of the competition. The winners are always the ones with a very strong mentality. It's a cup we have not won very often so I hope to help the team to win it soon.”

“For me it means everything [to play for Barcelona]. It is the club of my dreams where I always wanted to be. Luckily I'm enjoying this at the moment and for me everyday is special just to go to train there.

“I enjoy every day of what I do there.”

