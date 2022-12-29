Pele in quotes: The "illogical" genius surmised in quotes from greats of the game

By Mark White
published

Pele has died at the age of 82 – here's how he touched some of the greatest to ever play the game

Pele of Brazil and Bobby Moore of England exchange shirts after the World Cup Group C game at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico 7 Jun 1970 Brazil won 1-0 swops jerseys with Football 1970 World Cup Mexico
(Image credit: MSI/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

For some, Pele was the greatest footballer of all. 

From humble beginnings in Santos, Brazil, this boy would become the youngest-ever World Cup final scorer, the first man to win the trophy three times and an inspiration not just in Brazil but the world around, as one of the first true global superstars of the game. 

This is the man himself, as described by some of his contemporaries and those who were touched by his magic on the pitch. 

Pele in quotes

Pele

Pele with his third World Cup trophy in 1970 (Image credit: PA)

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”

— Pele, on how he achieved success

“In some countries they wanted to touch him, in some they wanted to kiss him. In others they even kissed the ground he walked on. I thought it was beautiful, just beautiful.”

— Brazilian teammate Clodoaldo

“Pele was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic.”

— Johan Cruyff

Football legends Cameroon's Roger Milla, Brazilian Pele and Dutch Johan Cruyff are seen during the final draw of the Fifa World Cup 2006 in Leipzig 09 December 2005. World Cup holders Brazil and the other 31 nations competing in next year's finals learnt their first-round opponents when the draw was made in a star-studded ceremony. AFP PHOTO FRANCK FIFE

Cameroon's Roger Milla, Brazil's Pele and the Netherlands' Johan Cruyff during the final draw of World Cup 2006 in Leipzig (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“A penalty is a cowardly way to score.”

— Pele, on penalties

“The greatest player in history was [Alfredo] Di Stefano. I refuse to classify Pele as a player. He was above that.”

— Ferenc Puskas

“There's Pele the man, and then Pele the player. And to play like Pele is to play like God.”

— Michel Platini

“Pele is the greatest player in football history, and there will only be one Pele.”

— Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) reacts as he receives the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year from Brazilian football legend Pele (2nd-R), France Football president Francois Moriniere (back-C), FIFA president Sepp Blatter (R) and UEFA president Michel Platini (L) during the FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich on January 13, 2014.during the FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich on January 13, 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year from Brazilian football legend Pele (Image credit: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Pele was the most complete player I've ever seen, he had everything. Two good feet. Magic in the air. Quick. Powerful. Could beat people with skill. Could outrun people. Only five feet and eight inches tall, yet he seemed a giant of an athlete on the pitch. Perfect balance and impossible vision. He was the greatest because he could do anything and everything on a football pitch. I remember Saldanha the coach being asked by a Brazilian journalist who was the best goalkeeper in his squad. He said Pele. The man could play in any position.”

— Bobby Moore

“I don't believe there is such a thing as a 'born' soccer player. Perhaps you are born with certain skills and talents, but quite frankly it seems impossible to me that one is actually born to be an ace soccer player.”

— Pele, on the idea of god-given talent

“This debate about the player of the century is absurd. There's only one possible answer: Pele. He's the greatest player of all time, and by some distance, I might add.”

— Zico

“To watch him play was to watch the delight of a child combined with the extraordinary grace of a man in full.”

— Nelson Mandela

Brazilian football legend Pele (L) shakes hands 17 July 2007 with former South African President, Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa. Pele is in South Africa to attend the "90 Minutes for Mandela" match, to be played at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on 18 July. The match is part of festivities honouring Mandela, who turns 89 on 18 July.

Pele with former South African President, Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2007 (Image credit: CHRIS RICCO/AFP via Getty Images)

“If you are first you are first. If you are second, you are nothing.”

— Pele, on losing

“It's only inevitable I look up to Pele. He's like a God to us.”

— Romario

“The best player ever? Pele. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both great players with specific qualities, but Pele was better.”

— Alfredo Di Stefano

“The ambition should always be to play an elegant game.”

— Pele

Pele (Edson Arantes do Nascimento) 1940 - Brazilian football player, 1994 Minister of Sports in Brazil - Celebrating Pele, surrounded by teammates, is raising the Jues Rimet Trophy after beating Italy in the final - June 1970

Pele holds the 1970 World Cup trophy aloft (Image credit: Horstmüller/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

“I’m a Pele fan from way back when I was a kid, and then there was always this thing later about Pele and Maradona. I was young and impressionable as a kid but it was always Pele for me.”

— Sir Alex Ferguson

“His great secret was improvisation. Those things he did were in one moment. He had an extraordinary perception of the game.”

— Carlos Alberto

