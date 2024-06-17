Peter Schmeichel exclusive: “Denmark shouldn’t be thinking about revenge against England – even though it was never a penalty in the Euro 2020 semi-final!"

The former Manchester United goalkeeper tells FFT why his country still feel hard done by about defeat at the last Euros

Peter Schmeichel in 2010
(Image credit: Alamy)

Denmark face England on Thursday for the first time since a famous semi-final at Euro 2020 – but Peter Schmeichel insists his countrymen cannot go into the game thinking about revenge.

Back then, England came from behind to defeat Denmark 2-1 in the semi-finals at Wembley, with Harry Kane bagging the winner on the rebound from a penalty, after Raheem Sterling had been felled.

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.