The Philippines Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is coming together now ahead of a first-ever World Cup for the Filipinas.

Ranked 49 in the world, the Philippines have never so much as qualified for either a World Cup or an Olympic Games but will be hoping that they can give a good showing of themselves Down Under, following last year. The nation managed a semi-final at the AFC Women's Asian Cup and won the AFF Women's Championship for the first time, so the women's team are on a high. This will be significantly harder, however.

The Philippines have been drawn in Group A with co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland and Norway. There's not a lot expected of them – and they'll likely confound expectations even by avoiding bottom spot in their group – but with barely any of the squad particularly famous in the rest of the world, they'll relish the role of being unknown quality.

Philippines-based Hali Long will be key in defence, as the nation's most-capped current international, while US-based Isabella Pasion is just 16 years old and will become one of the youngest footballers ever at a World Cup, male or female, should she features. There are players, too, without clubs who may well receive call-ups, such is the limited pool with which to draw players.

For the Filipinas as with so many countries at this tournament, however, this could be a watershed moment in which the sport captures the imagination back home.

Philippines are in World Cup Group A with New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland, their first World Cup fixture is against Switzerland on July 21 and below is their most recent team ahead of announcing their World Cup squad by July 9.

Philippines Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Philippines Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Olivia McDaniel (unattached)

GK: Kiara Fontanilla (Central Coast Mariners)

DF: Maya Alcantara (Georgetown Hoyas)

DF: Alicia Barker (Pacific Northwest)

DF: Reina Bonta (Santos)

DF: Malea Cesar (Blacktown City)

DF: Sofia Harrison (unattached)

DF: Hali Long (Kaya–Iloilo)

DF: Eva Madarang (Blacktown Spartans)

MF: Anicka Castañeda (Mt Druitt Town Rangers)

MF: Sara Eggesvik (Norway KIL/Hemne)

MF: Carleigh Frilles (Blacktown Spartans)

MF: Isabella Pasion (Lebanon Trail High School)

MF: Jaclyn Sawicki (Western United)

MF: Natalie Oca (Loyola Marymount Lions)

MF: Sabine Ramos (Woodbridge High School)

FW: Sarina Bolden (Western Sydney Wanderers)

FW: Isabella Flanigan (West Virginia Mountaineers)

FW: Chandler McDaniel (unattached)

FW: Quinley Quezada (Red Star Belgrade)

Philippines manager

Who is the Philippines manager?

Alen Stajcic has been managing the Philippines since 2021. A former New South Wales Premier League midfielder, the Australian took charge of the Australian women's team upon retirement and has also coached the women's sides of Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners.

Philippines Women's World Cup 2023 squad: When will the Philippines squad be announced?

Philippines currently have no friendlies scheduled between now and their opening tournament match against Switzerland on July 21. The squad is likely to be named a few weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

How many players are Philippines allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Philippines Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.