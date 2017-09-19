Pitch-invading dog shows off dribbling skills, interviewed post-match
By Joe Nelson
A joyful pooch was the star of the show when San Lorenzo met Arsenal de Sarandi in Argentina's top flight
Cats, dogs, bees and squirrels: just a few of football's uninvited guests in recent years.
Unfortunately animal-based pitch invasions have become a rarer occurrence in Britain, but one cheery hound in Argentina has come to the fore.
The skilful pooch trotted onto the pitch before dribbling around the box, then evading capture from three defenders and two more hopeful try-hards.
When eventually sent off and asked about his intrusion post-match, the dog began to furiously attack the microphone – perhaps in protest for being dismissed from the field of play.
