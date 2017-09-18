Colombia star Teo Gutierrez has good crack at taking worst penalty ever
The former Sporting striker won't be in a hurry to watch this one back – although the turf did play its part.
Los Cafeteros hitman Gutierrez stepped up to take the spot-kick for Junior against Tigres, hoping to extend his side's 2-0 lead on Saturday.
Thanks to a shoddy pitch, though, things didn't quite go to plan.
As Gutierrez went to kick the ball, his standing leg sunk into a piece of turf which cut up milliseconds before he took his swipe. The result? A hilariously executed attempt which flew harmlessly wide and had just enough power to reach the sponsor boards.
Still, he can laugh about it now: Junior came out victorious with a 2-0 win, and remain second in Colombia's 20-team Primera A.
