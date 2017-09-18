Ex-Celtic winger Paddy McCourt scores lovely solo goal for Finn Harps
'The Derry Pele' showed once again why he's a king of the highlight reel after this unstoppable solo goal.
McCourt has started 24 games for Finn Harps since joining the Irish club in February, scoring just twice. But his goal against Sligo Rovers on Saturday was one to remember.
The 33-year-old, who has previously played for Celtic, Luton, Brighton and Barnsley, has endured a career marred by inconsistency and injury problems. At his show-stopping best, though, the former Northern Ireland international has thrilled fans with his trickery and penchant for the spectacular.
In the 82nd minute against Sligo, McCourt showed off his full capabilities by gliding through the visitors' entire midfield and defence lines before slotting into the bottom corner.
YouTube wouldn't be the same without him.
- Ricardo Fuller turns up late for non-league debut, scores, then leaves early
- Adebayo Akinfenwa really isn't chuffed with his FIFA 18 ratings either
- Genoa teenager's father weeps on bench as son bags Serie A brace
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.