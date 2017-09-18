Ex-Celtic winger Paddy McCourt scores lovely solo goal for Finn Harps

McCourt has started 24 games for Finn Harps since joining the Irish club in February, scoring just twice. But his goal against Sligo Rovers on Saturday was one to remember.

The 33-year-old, who has previously played for Celtic, Luton, Brighton and Barnsley, has endured a career marred by inconsistency and injury problems. At his show-stopping best, though, the former Northern Ireland international has thrilled fans with his trickery and penchant for the spectacular.

In the 82nd minute against Sligo, McCourt showed off his full capabilities by gliding through the visitors' entire midfield and defence lines before slotting into the bottom corner.

YouTube wouldn't be the same without him.

