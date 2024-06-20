Players sent off at the Euros

France defender Eric Abidal is shown a red card by Slovakian referee Lubos Michel against Italy at Euro 2008.

The European Championship kicked off in 1960 as four teams competed for the trophy in the tournament's final stages.

Back then, it was called the European Nations' Cup and remained a four-team tournament until Euro 1980, which featured eight national sides.

The first red card came in 1968 and since then, over 40 players have received their marching orders in the continental competition.

Here, a look at some of the most notable red cards in the Euros and how they came about...

32. Lorik Cana

Albania's Lorik Cana is sent off against Switzerland at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albania's Lorik Cana was the first player to be sent off at Euro 2016 as he was carded twice in the first half of a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in Lens.

Booked for an early foul on Blerim Džemaili, Cana was dismissed with 36 minutes played after he handled the ball outside the box. Following a one-match ban, he returned as a late substitute in Albania's 1-0 win over Romania in their third match.

31. Sergei Ovchinnikov

Russia goalkeeper Sergei Ovchinnikov protests to the referee during his side's defeat to Portugal at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russia began Euro 2004 with back-to-back defeats against Spain and Portugal and exited in the group stages despite a win over Greece in their third game.

A goal down to hosts Portugal in their second match, Russia had goalkeeper Sergei Ovchinnikov sent off for handling outside his area on the stroke of half-time. That effectively ended any hope of a comeback in an eventual 2-0 loss. Right-back Roman Sharonov also saw red for two bookable offences late in the 1-0 defeat to Spain.

30. Volkan Demirel

Turkey goalkeeper Volkan Demirel pushes Czech Republic forward Jan Koller to the ground in a group game at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey scored three goals in the last 15 minutes to beat Czech Republic 3-2 in an epic comeback to seal a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2008.

But the Turks finished the game with 10 men as goalkeeper Volkan Demirel pushed Czech striker Jan Koller to the ground in added time after the forward had run to confront him. Demirel was suspended for two games and did not play at the tournament again as Turkey reached the semi-finals.

29. Mateja Kežman

Yugoslavia forward Mateja Kezman is sent off against Norway at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mateja Kežman had only been on the pitch for about 90 seconds when he was sent off for Yugoslavia against Norway in the group stages of Euro 2000.

The 21-year-old forward received a straight red card following a rash challenge on Norway midfielder Erik Mykland. Yugoslavia held on to win the match 1-0.

28. Patrik Andersson

Sweden defender Patrik Andersson leaves the pitch after his red card against Belgium at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden picked up just one point from their three games at Euro 2000 and the Scandinavians finished bottom of Group B, with two goals scored and four conceded.

In their opening match, Sweden lost 2-1 to co-hosts Belgium and defender Patrik Andersson was sent off for a second bookable offence nine minutes from time. Both Sweden and Belgium were eliminated in the first round as Italy and Turkey went through to the knockout stages.

27. Luigi Apolloni

Italy defender Luigi Apolloni challenges Brazil's Branco in the 1994 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy exited Euro 96 in the group stages, edged out in the head-to-head by the Czech Republic despite finishing the sector with a better goal difference.

Luigi Apolloni was sent off for two bookable offences inside the half-hour mark in Italy's 2-1 defeat to the Czechs, with Radek Bejbl's winner coming just seven minutes after the defender's dismissal.

26. Juan Antonio Pizzi

Juan Antonio Pizzi in action for Spain against Bulgaria at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain forward Juan Antonio Pizzi was sent off in a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria at Elland Road in the group stages of Euro 96.

The Argentina-born attacker was shown a straight red card after 75 minutes for a cynical foul on Bulgaria right-back Radostin Kishishev. A few minutes earlier, Bulgaria's Petar Hubchev had been sent off for bringing down Pizzi just outside the area.

25. Jaroslav Pollák

Czechoslovakia's Jaroslav Pollak in 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czechoslovakia's Jaroslav Pollák became the second player in Euros history to be sent off as he received his marching orders against the Netherlands in 1976.

Already booked for encroaching on the Netherlands' free-kicks, the midfielder was later sent off for a foul on Johan Neeskens. But Czechoslovakia went on to win the semi-final clash in Zagreb 3-1 after extra time as the Dutch had two men sent off themselves.

24. Eric Abidal

France defender Eric Abidal brings down Italy forward Luca Toni and is sent off in the teams' group game at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France finished bottom of Group C at Euro 2008 and any hopes of qualification for the knockout stages ended for Les Bleus when Eric Abidal was sent off for bringing down Luca Toni in their final group game.

Abidal was dismissed in the 24th minute, Andrea Pirlo dispatched the resulting penalty and Italy went on to win 2-0 in Zurich as Daniele De Rossi added another goal in the second half.

23. Harry Wilson

Wales winger Harry Wilson is shown a red card against Denmark at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales reached the knockout stages of Euro 2020, but little went right for the 2016 semi-finalists in a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the round of 16.

Already 3-0 down to the Danes, Wales had winger Harry Wilson sent off for a late foul on Joakim Mæhle and to compound their misery, Martin Braithwaite went on to add a fourth goal in added time.

22. Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger is sent off in Germany's 2-1 loss to Croatia at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany lost 2-1 to Croatia in the group stages of Euro 2008 and midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was sent off for lashing out at Jerko Leko in added time.

Suspended for Germany's next match against Austria, Schweinsteiger returned for the last-eight clash against Portugal and played an important role as Joachim Löw's side went on to reach the final.

21. John Heitinga

Netherlands defender John Heitinga brings down the Czech Republic's Pavel Nedved and earns a second yellow card in the teams' group game at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six years before he was famously sent off against Spain in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, Dutch defender John Heitinga saw red at Euro 2004.

Heitinga was sent off for two bookable offences as the Netherlands lost 3-2 to the Czech Republic, having led 2-0 early in the game. The scores were level at 2-2 when the centre-back was shown a second yellow for a foul on Pavel Nedved. Vladimír Šmicer scored a late winner for the Czechs.

20. Bernt Haas

Switzerland's Bernt Haas challenges England's Paul Scholes in a Group B game at Euro 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Switzerland lost 3-0 to England in the group stages at Euro 2004 in a game which is best remembered for an explosive performance from a young Wayne Rooney.

But the Swiss were still in the game until Bernt Haas was sent off on the hour after picking up two yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes. It was one-way traffic after that as Rooney scored his second and Steven Gerrard added another late on.

19. Wojciech Szczęsny

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny is shown the red card against Greece at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off in the opening game of Euro 2012 as co-hosts Poland drew 1-1 against Greece in Warsaw.

Szczęsny saw red in the 69th minute for a professional foul on Dimitris Salpingidis and Greece were awarded a penalty. The spot-kick was saved by Przemysław Tytoń and he kept his place ahead of Szczęsny for the rest of the tournament as Poland finished bottom of Group A.

18. Manuel Amoros

France defender Manuel Amoros (right) competes for the ball with England's Stuart Pearce at Euro 92. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brought down by Jesper Olsen in the closing stages of France's 1-0 win over Denmark in the group stages of Euro 1984, Les Bleus' captain Manuel Amoros headbutted the Danish winger right in front of the referee and was banned for three games.

The right-back was available again for the final and came off the bench in the second half as France beat Spain 2-0.

17. Radoslav Látal

Czech Republic defender Radoslav Latal clatters into Portugal's Dimas Teixeira in the team's Euro 96 quarter-final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Radoslav Látal was sent off the two bookable offences in the Czech Republic's 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals of Euro 96 – the second for clattering into Dimas Teixeira in the closing stages at Villa Park.

Four years later, Látal was sent off for protesting from the bench following his substitution in the Czechs' 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands, becoming the first player in Euros history to be sent off twice at the tournament.

16. Slaviša Jokanović

Yugolslavia's Slaviša Jokanović is sent off against Spain at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yugoslavia versus Spain at Euro 2000 is one of the European Championship's classic contests. It had everything: seven goals, late drama and, yes, a red card.

Spain looked set to take control after Slaviša Jokanović was sent off after 63 minutes as a foul on Pedro Munitis brought a second booking for the midfielder with the scores at 2-2, but Yugoslavia scored next to leave La Roja on the brink of elimination until a dramatic double deep into added time sealed a 4-3 win and passage to the second round for José Antonio Camacho's men.

15. Klaus Berggreen

Denmark pair Klaus Berggreen (11) and Allan Simonsen celebrate a goal against England in Euro 1984 qualifying in September 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark midfielder Klaus Berggreen was sent off against Spain in the teams' Euro 1984 semi-final clash in Lyon.

Berggreen was dismissed in extra time for a second bookable offence and the former Pisa and Roma player would have missed the final. As it turned out, Denmark lost 5-4 on penalties as Spain advanced instead.

14. Thomas Strunz

Germany's Thomas Strunz slides in to win the ball ahead of Czech Republic midfielder Radek Bejbl in the final of Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Strunz played in five of Germany's six matches at Euro 96, including the final against the Czech Republic, but missed the quarter-final win over Croatia through suspension.

The midfielder was sent off for a foul on the hour mark against Italy, but Berti Vogts' side held out for a draw which saw the Azzurri eliminated as Germany and the Czech Republic advanced from Group C. Those two teams met again in the final, which was won by Oliver Bierhoff's golden goal in extra time.

13. Filip De Wilde

Belgium goalkeeper Filip De Wilde is sent off in a game against Turkey at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium goalkeeper Filip De Wilde was back-up to Michel Preud'homme for much of his international career, but got the chance to start for the Red Devils at Euro 2000. It didn't go well.

De Wilde got away with a bad blunder which gifted a goal to Sweden's Johan Mjällby in their opener as Belgium won 2-1, but his hesitancy allowed Hakan Şükür to score in the decisive group game game against Turkey as the co-hosts lost 2-0. De Wilde also became the first goalkeeper to be sent off in Euros history as he charged out of his box and took out Arif Erdem at neck height with a dangerous challenge. He was largely blamed as Belgium exited in the first round.

12. Alpay Özalan

Turkey's Alpay Özalan is sent off against Portugal at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey's Euro 2000 quarter-final against Portugal in Amsterdam was made much more difficult after defender Alpay Özalan was sent off inside half an hour.

The centre-back was shown the red card for lashing out at Fernando Couto and the Portuguese went on to win the tie 2-0 as Nuno Gomes netted in either half.

11. Marcus Danielson

Sweden's Marcus Danielson is sent off against Ukraine at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweden and Ukraine met in the last 16 at Euro 2020 and the tie went into extra time following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes of action at Hampden Park.

In the 99th minute, Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off for a foul on Artem Byesyedin. And Ukraine made their numerical advantage count as they went on to claim victory thanks to a 121st-minute winner from Artem Dovbyk.

10. Shane Duffy

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy brings down France attacker Antoine Griezmann in the teams' last-16 clash at Euro 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland took an early lead against hosts France in the last 16 at Euro 2016, but two goals in three second-half minutes from Antoine Griezmann turned the tie on its head.

Five minutes after the second of those, Griezmann was brought down by Ireland defender Shane Duffy and the centre-back was shown a straight red card for the foul on the edge of the box. France won 2-1 and went on to make the final.

9. Nuno Gomes

Portugal players protest as Nuno Gomes is sent off against France in the semi-finals of Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal's players protested furiously after France were awarded a penalty late in extra time in the teams' semi-final clash at Euro 2000.

After Zinedine Zidane converted the spot-kick to send France through to the final with a golden goal in the 117th minute, Nuno Gomes pushed the referee and was shown a straight red card. The striker, who had opened the scoring earlier in the game, was hit with an eight-month international ban (which was reduced to seven on appeal).

8. Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt holds his head after he is sent off in his side's defeat to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his red card at Euro 2020, Matthijs de Ligt became the fourth Netherlands players to be sent off at a European Championship – with all four against either Czechoslovakia or the Czech Republic.

De Ligt was sent off for a deliberate handball in the 55th minute in the teams' last-16 clash in Budapest and the Czechs went on to win the game with two goals in the final 10 minutes to reach the quarter-finals.

7. Igor Štimac

Croatia defender Igor Stimac walks off the pitch following his red card against Germany at Euro 96. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five minutes after Croatia had drawn level with Germany in their Euro 96 quarter-final at Old Trafford, their momentum was lost as Igor Štimac was sent off.

Štimac, who was already booked, was shown the red card after clattering into Mehmet Scholl and within three minutes of the defender's dismissal, Germany went back in front and stayed there to win the game 2-1.

6. Remo Freuler

Remo Freuler tackles Spain's Gerard Moreno in a challenge which earns the Switzerland midfielder a red card at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 on penalties in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after the two teams had drawn 1-1 in 120 minutes of play in Saint Petersburg.

The Swiss played with a man down from the 77th minute onwards following Remo Freuler's dangerous two-footed tackle on Gerard Moreno, which earned the midfielder a straight red card.

5. Gianluca Zambrotta

Gianluca Zambrotta is shown the red card in Italy's Euro 2000 semi-final against the Netherlands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in front of their home fans in Amsterdam, the Netherlands dominated their Euro 2000 semi-final against Italy – and the Dutch seemed set to win after Gianluca Zambrotta was sent off for a second bookable offence with just 34 minutes played.

But Italy held on for the entire second half and through extra time in a determined display and the Azzurri went on to win the tie 3-1 on penalties to set up a meeting with France in the final.

4. Johan Neeskens

Johan Neeskens scores a penalty for the Netherlands against West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands, playing their first European Championship in 1976, were looking to go one better after reaching the World Cup final two years earlier.

But the Dutch failed to capitalise on the dismissal of Czechoslovakia's Jaroslav Pollák as Johan Neeskens also saw red. Towards the end of extra time, midfielder Willem van Hanegem was also sent off as the Oranje ended with nine men in a 3-1 defeat.

3. Gheorghe Hagi

Romania's Gheorghe Hagi is sent off against Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Already 2-0 down to Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2000, Romania's slim hopes of a comeback all but evaporated when Gheorghe Hagi was sent off inside an hour.

Hagi was dismissed for two bookable offences, the second an ugly challenge on Antonio Conte which left the midfielder with torn ankle ligaments. Hagi never played for Romania again.

2. Alan Mullery

England midfielder Alan Mullery is brought down by Romania's Radu Nunweiller at the 1970 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England did not have a player sent off at the World Cup until Ray Wilkins saw red in 1986, but midfielder Alan Mullery became the first player in Euros history to receive his marching orders.

Mullery was dismissed for a foul on Yugoslavia's Dobrivoje Trivić in the semi-finals as England lost 1-0 and also became the first player to be sent off for the Three Lions in a full international match.

1. Yvon Le Roux

France defender Yvon Le Roux clears the ball under pressure from Denmark's Michael Laudrup at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former France defender Yvon Le Roux was sent off in the final of Euro 1984 and to this day remains the only player to see red in a European Championship final.

The former Monaco, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card with five minutes remaining against Spain, but was a winner as Les Bleus beat La Roja 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.