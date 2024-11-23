Players who scored 100 goals for Manchester United

Throughout their history, Manchester United have been blessed with some of the world's finest footballers.

Founded in 1878 as Newton Heath, the club adopted its current name in 1902 and went on to become the biggest and most successful side in England.

Following the Munich air disaster in 1958 which saw eight players lose their lives, Matt Busby built a famous team which went on to win at home and in Europe. And in over 26 years under Alex Ferguson between 1986 and 2013, United enjoyed another era of spectacular success.

Here, a look at the players who scored 100 goals or more for the Red Devils...

17. Brian McClair

Brian McClair in action for Manchester United against Luton Town in March 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Sir Alex Ferguson's earliest signings at Manchester United, Brian McClair joined from Celtic in 1987 and was a key player as the Red Devils began to win trophies in the early 1990s.

McClair ended up staying at Old Trafford for 11 years and scored 127 goals in 471 appearances for the club. With his 24 First Division goals in 1987/88, the Scot became the first player since George Best to score 20 in a league season for United.

16. Andy Cole

Andy Cole celebrates a Manchester United goal against Anderlecht in September 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United fans protested when the club sold Andy Cole to Manchester United in January 1995.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite a relatively slow start at Old Trafford, Cole ended the 1994/95 season with 12 goals, including five in a 9-0 win over Ipswich Town. The former England striker went on to score 121 goals in 275 games for United and formed a devastating partnership with Dwight Yorke. He won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson and was key in the team's treble triumph in 1998/99.

15. Tommy Taylor

Tommy Taylor at Manchester United, circa 1957. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest forwards of his generation, Tommy Taylor was a prolific scorer for Manchester United and could have gone on to become the club's all-time top marksman.

Taylor hit 131 goals in 191 appearances for the Red Devils between 1953 and 1958, but tragically lost his life in the Munich air disaster in February 1958 at the age of just 26. A two-time league title winner with United, Taylor scored 16 goals in 19 games for England.

14. Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates a goal for Manchester United against West Brom in August 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was a supersub for much of his Manchester United career, but ended up netting one of the most important goals in the club's history – the winner in added time against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

Solskjær scored on his debut in August 1996 and went on to spend 11 years at Old Trafford, netting 126 goals in 366 appearances. Key in the club's treble triumph in 1998/99, the Norwegian won six Premier League titles in total and two FA Cups in a hugely successful era.

13. Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Local lad Marcus Rashford came through the youth system at Manchester United and made his first-team debut in February 2016.

The England forward made it to 100 goals for United on his 318th appearance for the club, against West Ham in October 2022, and had scored over 130 times for the Red Devils as of November 2024.

12. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Aston Villa in January 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United as a talented young winger in 2003. By the time he left six years later, he was a Ballon d'Or winner and one of the world's finest footballers.

The Portuguese superstar hit 118 goals in 292 appearances for United before signing for Real Madrid. He later returned for a second spell between 2021 and 2022, scoring 27 times in 54 games. Overall, he netted 145 goals in 346 games and won an array of silverware, including three Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

11. David Herd

David Herd at Manchester United in September 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Scottish striker who played in England for his entire career, David Herd had long spells at Arsenal and Manchester United in the 1950s and 1960s.

Herd spent seven seasons at Old Trafford between 1961 and 1968, winning two First Division titles, an FA Cup and the European Cup, although he was not selected for the final. He scored 145 goals in 265 appearances overall for United.

10. Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Leicester in November 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy spent five years at Manchester United between 2001 and 2006 and was a prolific scorer for the Red Devils in that time.

The former Dutch international hit an impressive 150 goals in just 219 appearances for United, winning a Premier League, an FA Cup and a League Cup before moving to Real Madrid in 2006. He also made 150 Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford outfit.

9. Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Charlton Athletic in September 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Scholes made his Manchester United debut in 1994 and went on to play a huge part in the club's success in 17 years at Old Trafford.

The former England midfielder later came out of retirement to feature again in 2012/13 before definitively hanging up his boots with 155 goals in 718 games, 11 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and an array of cups.

8. Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes on the ball for Manchester United against Manchester City in March 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Hughes had two lengthy spells at Manchester United in the 1980s and 1990s, either side of brief stays at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The former Wales forward was known for his acrobatic volleys and scored 163 goals in 467 games across his two stints at Old Trafford. He helped the club to two Premier League titles and three FA Cups and scored both goals as United beat Barcelona to claim the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1991.

7. Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Wigan in May 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Giggs spent his entire career at Manchester United and the former Wales winger retired after making a club-record 963 appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

Giggs changed his game over the years and dropped deeper as he lost his pace, but still chipped in regularly with his fair share of goals. He scored 168 in total for United, all under Sir Alex Ferguson.

6. Dennis Viollet

Dennis Viollet in action for Manchester United against Manchester City in September 1959. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dennis Viollet played for Manchester United between 1953 and 1962 and was a prolific striker during his time at Old Trafford.

A survivor of the Munich air disaster in 1958, Viollet scored 179 goals in 293 appearances for United and won two First Division titles. He was capped twice by England.

5. George Best

George Best is challenged by Norman Hunter in an FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Leeds United in March 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George Best played for a series of smaller sides after leaving Manchester United in 1973 and the Northern Ireland legend's later career declined due to his alcoholism.

But for a decade at United, Best was sensational, scoring 179 goals in 470 games overall and playing a key role in two First Division titles and a first European Cup for the Red Devils in 1968. He also won the Ballon d'Or that year.

4. Jack Rowley

Manchester United striker Jack Rowley in September 1947. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally signed as an outside-left, Jack Rowley became one of the great centre-forwards of his era and played for Manchester United between 1937 and 1955.

Nicknamed "The Gunner" for his explosive shooting, Rowley is one of only four players to have scored over 200 goals for United. He hit 211 in 424 games and had it not been for a long enforced break in official fixtures due to World War II, he surely would have netted many more. Rowley also scored six in six games for England, including four in a match against Northern Ireland in 1949.

3. Denis Law

Denis Law in action for Manchester United against Fulham in 1965. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denis Law joined Manchester United in 1962 after a year at Torino and the former Scotland striker spent the next 11 seasons at Old Trafford.

Law netted 237 goals in 404 games for United, helping the club to two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup in the 1960s. He left for Manchester City in 1973 and famously scored against United as the Red Devils were relegated at the end of the 1973/74 season.

2. Bobby Charlton

Bobby Charlton in action for Manchester United against West Ham in September 1968. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobby Charlton survived the Munich air disaster in 1958 and the midfielder went on to become one of Manchester United's greatest-ever players.

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Charlton was instrumental as United won their first European Cup in 1968. He also helped the Red Devils to three First Division titles and scored 249 goals in 758 games for the Old Trafford outfit.

1. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Manchester City in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney spent 17 seasons at Manchester City and in the last of those, the former England forward overtook Sir Bobby Charlton to become the club's all-time top scorer.

Rooney scored 253 goals in 559 appearances for the Red Devils and won an array of silverware at Old Trafford, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. Often used in midfield, he also assisted 146 goals during his time at United.