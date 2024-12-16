Players who scored at three or more World Cups

The World Cup only takes place every four years and that means most top players get to feature in the tournament two or three times at most.

Pelé played in four and won it three times in a record which may never be beaten – especially if the current four-year gap between tournaments is maintained.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi won the World Cup at the fifth attempt and Mexico's Rafa Márquez is the only man to have captained his team in five efitions of the tournament.

Over the years, a select group of footballers have also scored in multiple tournaments. Here, a look at the players who have netted at three more editions of the men's World Cup...

16. Michel Platini

Michel Platini celebrates after scoring for France against Brazil at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest legends of French football, Michel Platini led Les Bleus to victory on home soil at Euro 84, scoring nine times en route to the title.

Platini played at three World Cups for France and helped his side to the semi-finals in 1986. He scored five goals in the tournament: one in 1978; two in 1982; and two more in 1986.

15. Raúl

Raul celebrates after scoring for Spain against South Africa at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite not winning anything with Spain, Raúl González is one of La Roja's all-time greats and was the nation's top scorer until he was overtaken by David Villa.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The former Real Madrid captain scored five World Cup goals for Spain across three editions: one in 1998; three in 2002; and another in 2006. That effort against Tunisia was his last-ever international goal.

14. Lothar Matthäus

Lothar Matthaus celebrates after scoring for West Germany against Yugoslavia at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Lothar Matthäus played in five World Cups and captained West Germany to victory in the 1990 tournament.

Also part of the West German squads which reached the final in 1982 and 1986, Matthäus scored in three different editions of the tournament: once in 1986; four in 1990; and another in 1994.

13. Luis Suárez

Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay against England at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Suárez played in four World Cups for Uruguay and the former Barcelona and Liverpool striker scored in three of those.

Suárez struck three goals in 2010, two in 2014 and two more in 2018. Also remembered for his handball against Ghana in 2010 and a bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in 2014, Suárez was unable to score at the 2022 tournament.

12. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal against Morocco at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his goal against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer in the men's game to score in five different editions of the tournament.

After a single goal in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions, the Portuguese hit four – including a hat-trick against Spain – in 2018 and one more in 2022.

11. Neymar

Neymar celebrates after scoring for Brazil against Croatia at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his impressive form as a youngster at Santos, Neymar was not called up by Brazil for the 2010 World Cup.

Brazil's biggest star in 2014, Neymar scored four goals as the hosts reached the semi-finals, but missed the humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany through injury. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward added two more goals in 2018 and another two in 2022.

10. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona scores for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona was already one of the most exciting players in the world in 1978, but the legendary number 10 was left out of the squad for the World Cup that year as Argentina won the trophy on home soil.

Maradona would go on to play in four World Cups, leading Argentina to the trophy as captain in 1986 and to the final again in 1990. He scored eight goals at the tournament overall: two at the 1982 World Cup; five in 1986; and one more in before a drugs ban in 1994.

9. Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio in action for Italy against Argentina at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Baggio's defining moment at the World Cup was his missed penalty in the shootout against Brazil in the 1994 final.

But Baggio had been instrumental in helping Italy through the tournament in the first place, scoring five goals en route to the final. He also scored twice in 1990, incuding a wonderful solo effort against Czechoslovakia, and returned in 1998 to add two more.

8. David Villa

David Villa celebrates after scoring for Spain against Portugal at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Villa played a huge part in Spain's success at the 2010 World Cup, scoring five times to help La Roja win the trophy for the first time in their history.

Villa was also on target three times at the 2006 World Cup and Spain's all-time top scorer hit his final goal for La Roja in a win over Australia at the 2014 tournament.

7. Grzegorz Lato

West Germany goalkeeper Sepp Maier makes a save at the feet of Poland's Grzegorz Lato at the 1974 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A winger who was part of Poland's golden generation in the 1970s and early 1980s, Grzegorz Lato is considered one of the nation's best-ever players.

Lato finished as the World Cup's top scorer with seven goals in 1974 as Poland finished third. He scored two more in the 1978 tournament and another in 1982.

6. Gabriel Batistuta

Gabriel Batistuta scores for Argentina against Nigeria at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Batistuta was Argentina's all-time top scorer until he was overtaken by Lionel Messi and the former Fiorentina favourite twice hit hat-tricks in World Cups.

In total, Batistuta scored 10 World Cup goals: four in 1994; five in 1998; and another in 2002.

5. Jürgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates scoring for Germany against Bolivia at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klinsmann helped West Germany win the World Cup in 1990 and went on to play in two more tournaments for Die Mannschaft.

Klinsmann netted 11 goals in his three World Cup campaigns overall: three for West Germany in 1990; five with Germany in 1994; and three more in 1998.

4. Pelé

Pele in action for Brazil against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pelé is the only player in football history to win the World Cup three times and the Brazilian legend scored in four tournaments.

The former Santos great hit six goals as a 17-year-old en route to the 1958 title, one more before injury in 1962, another as Brazil exited in the group stages in 1966 and four in another successful campaign in 1970.

3. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina against France in the 2022 World cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a series of disappointing World Cup campaigns and a near miss in 2014 as Argentina lost to Germany in the final, Lionel Messi led the Albiceleste to glory in 2022.

Messi did not score in 2010, but was on target once in 2006, four times in 2014, once again in 2018 and hit seven as Argentina took the title in 2022.

2. Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Brazil against China at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo went to four World Cups with Brazil and won it twice, although he was an unused player at the age of 17 in 1994.

The former Inter, Real Madrid and Barcelona striker scored 15 World Cup goals overall: four in 1998 as Brazil reached the final; eight en route to the title and the Golden Shoe in 2002; and three more in 2006.

1. Miroslav Klose

Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring for Germany against Ghana at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More effective at international level than in his club career, Miroslav retired from Germany duty as the nation's all-time top scorer and as a World Cup winner in 2014.

Klose scored 16 World Cup goals, more than any other player, netting five in 2002, five again in 2006, four in 2010 and two in 2014. He won the Silver Shoe in 2002 and the Golden Shoe four years later.