Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who will be part of the team?

The final Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Portugal most recently called up to their team.

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Portugal will be able to select a replacement.

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad

GK: Inês Pereira (Servette)

GK: Patrícia Morais (Sporting CP)

GK: Rute Costa (Famalicão)

DF: Mónica Mendes (Sporting CP)

DF: Sílvia Rebelo (Benfica)

DF: Joana Marchão (Sporting CP)

DF: Ana Borges (Sporting CP)

DF: Carole Costa (Benfica)

DF: Diana Gomes (Braga)

DF: Alícia Correia (Sporting CP)

DF: Ana Seiça (Benfica)

MF: Catarina Amado (Benfica)

MF: Andreia Jacinto (Sporting CP)

MF: Andreia Norton (Braga)

MF: Tatiana Pinto (Sporting CP)



MF: Fátima Pinto (Sporting CP)

MF: Dolores Silva (Braga)

MF: Vanessa Marques (Ferncváros)

MF: Ana Capeta (Sporting CP)

MF: Kika Nazareth (Benfica)

MF: Andreia Faria (Benfica)

FW: Jéssica Silva (Benfica)

FW: Diana Silva (Sporting CP)



FW: Carolina Mendes (Sporting CP)

FW: Telma Encarnação (Maritimo)

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

Portugal have had an unusual route into the Euro’s having originally missed out on qualification. Yet with Russia being excluded from the tournament as a result of the war in Ukraine, Portugal were selected to take their place, having originally lost to them in a qualification play off. Portugal were only announced as Russia’s replacement at the start of May, limiting their own and their opposition’s preparation.

Portugal will be participating in their second ever Euros having reached the group stage in 2017. Despite the obvious fact that they did not originally qualify, there is still some evidence that Portugal might be able to be competitive. A 2-0 win against Norway at the Algarve Cup earlier this year showed they do have the ability to beat the best. However, they face a tough group that includes Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Portugal’s captain?

Ana Borges

Since Cláudia Neto retired last year, it has not been entirely clear who Portugal’s captain will be. In recent World Cup qualifiers, Ana Borges has worn the armband. Borges has played in Spain, England and her native Portugal as a defender. When she was at Chelsea, she won the FA Cup and WSL. She currently plays for Sporting CP, her childhood club.

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Portugal’s best player?

Diana Silva

A tricky winger, Diana Silva plays for Sporting CP, having returned to the club after a brief spell in England with Aston Villa. Silva loves to take on players one on one and Portugal will be hoping to be able to use her as an outlet for the ball.

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Portugal’s manager?

Francisco Neto

Francisco Neto was appointed manager of Portugal in 2014, having previously been a goalkeeping coach. When he arrived, they had never played in an international tournament before, but are now preparing for their second one, after he also led them to Euro 2017.