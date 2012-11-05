Prem Notes: Spiked Gunners, cold Spurs, absent Sunderland, and Shorey the creator

Notable Premier League factoids from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have made 18 individual errors leading to a goal Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side in the Premier League. There have been 10 penalties during the Arsene Wenger era in Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United (8 for United, 2 for Arsenal); all have been at Old Trafford and 6 have been missed. Wayne Rooney has failed to score seven of his 20 Premier League penalties (35%). Arsenal failed to have a shot on target in this match until the 92nd minute (Giroud). The last time that they failed to have a shot on target in a PL game was on 21st September 2003 Ã¢ÂÂ also against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Arsenal made fewer touches in the opposition box than any other team this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 11.

Fulham 2-2 Everton

In 9 league games this season, Everton's Marouane Fellaini has scored 5 goals and assisted 2. Everton had the most shots on target in the PL this weekend: 9. Fulham, who scored with a third of their shots (excl. blocked), have lost more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (12).

Norwich City 1-0 Stoke City

Stoke have won just 5 of their 29 (17%) Premier League games in 2012 so far. In comparison they won 13 of 38 in 2011 (34%). Stoke attempted more long passes than any other side this weekend, but Norwich had the lowest long pass accuracy this weekend (34.5%). Norwich were the only team to score from an indirect FK move this weekend.

Sunderland 0-1 Aston Villa

Sunderland have managed only 13 shots on target in their 9 Premier League games; every other PL team has attempted at least twice as many as this. Sunderland made 41 crosses in this game, 10 of which reached a team-mate.

Swansea City 1-1 Chelsea

This was the first time that Chelsea have failed to win a game that they have been leading in in the Premier League this season (W7 D1). Swansea have conceded the first goal of the game on 7 occasions this season in the Premier League Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side. The Swans had the best pass completion of any side this weekend (88%).

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Wigan Athletic

After scoring in 29 successive White Hart Lane league games, Spurs drew a home blank for the first time since 19th March 2011 (vs West Ham). Andre Villas-Boas has won 6 of his last 15 home Premier League matches. Gareth Bale put in 19 open play crosses, more than any other player this weekend.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨

West Ham United 0-0 Manchester City

Mario Balotelli has hit more shots without scoring than any other player in the Premier League this season (26, inc. blocked). Man City have dropped eight points in their 10 Premier League games so far this season (W6 D4). Last season, they dropped only two points in their opening 10 games (W9 D1). City hit eight shots off target from inside the penalty area.

QPR 1-1 Reading

QPR managed 23 shots (inc. blocked) in this match Ã¢ÂÂ their highest total in the league this season, and they only managed more in a league game once last season, at Blackburn (29). The Royals completed just 66.8% of their passes in this game and they are the only team in the league to average a completion rate below 70% this season (68.48%). Reading had 8 headed shots, the most of any side this weekend. Nicky Shorey created more chances than any other player this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 7; only once has a player created more this season (Leighton Baines vs Aston Villa).

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle United

Luis Suarez's Premier League conversion rate is 14% this season, up from 10% in 2011-12 and 9% in 2010-11. Suarez made 16 touches in the opposition box. Joe Allen's pass completion was 86%, the joint-lowest figure he's recorded in a Premier League game for Liverpool. This was the third time in 10 Premier League games this season that Liverpool havenÃ¢ÂÂt picked up a single booking. No team played fewer launches than Liverpool this weekend (6). Liverpool attempted the most tackles (27) this weekend but the fewest clearances (13).

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play, and pre-loaded with all data from the 2011/12 and 2010/11 Premier League and Champions League. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with FFT's bet partners Coral.

Download SZÃ¢ÂÂ¢ Europa League SZÃ¢ÂÂ¢Read more about it Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ analysis