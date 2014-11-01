Premier Analysis: Goal-shy Foxes fail to respond after Cambiasso calamity

Rumblings of discontent continue at the King Power Stadium, after an out-of-luck Esteban Cambiasso consigned Leicester to a fifth game without a win since dismantling Manchester United back on September 21.

Nigel Pearson’s men enjoyed more of the ball, 56.5% possession, and mustered almost twice as many efforts on goal as West Brom, but couldn’t a prevent a fourth consecutive home defeat to the Hawthorns outfit, and eighth loss to them in the last 10 meetings.

"I can't do much about it [the own goal]. It's unlucky," the Foxes boss said afterwards. "I was pleased with the fact we were more solid and disciplined. The work ethic was there, we didn't create many opportunities but I thought we were pretty comfortable in the game. In the context of last week's [performance compared] to this week's there were positives.

"It doesn't help in the sense we have no points out of it but if you're looking from our baseline performance I wouldn't be too displeased with how the players have gone about trying to get the right result.”

Andy King, who celebrated his birthday in the week by signing a new contract with the club, started at the tip of a midfield diamond, but couldn’t capitalise on any of his 3 opportunities, while Red Devils slayer Jamie Vardy tested Ben Foster twice.

Alan Irvine’s men only hit the target 3 times over the 90 minutes, all of them from outside the box, but in the end they didn’t have to score themselves as Wes Morgan’s clearance hit Cambiasso and went in; the Argentine’s first own goal in 362 game in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League combined.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the result and I'm quite happy to take goals like that," sniggered Irvine. "It was fortunate the way it went in but it was a good move in order for us to get there.

"I'm delighted with the result when you consider that Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton [and] Burnley have all been here and none of them have won.

"It was always going to be a difficult place to come and while it wasn't the way I would have anticipated getting the victory, it was certainly welcome."

Midfield pair James Morrison and Graham Dorrans played prominent roles in West Brom’s first victory in five games in all competitions and positive response from the midweek cup upset at Bournemouth.

Dorrans set up 4 chances for team-mates while having 2 pops at goal himself, while his Scotland team-mate was the Baggies’ best passer (42/49), ball recoverer (10, level with Chris Brunt) and tackler (7/8).

Asked what had inspired West Brom's upturn in form that has produced 11 points from the past six games, Irvine said: "Getting to the situation where we've got a proper group to train with.

"Everyone is starting to get to know each other, being able to get a settled team and being able to do a lot of quality work on the training ground.

"All those things are a reflection on how our players go about their jobs. They're a great group to work with and they work really hard every single day. They're starting to get their rewards for that."

The Foxes' problems in both boxes continue. No side has conceded the first goal in games more them, and they have now failed to find the net in four of their five outings since hitting five past United.

"Ultimately it's going to be about the quality at times that we've not really shown in the final third whether it be the final ball or the finish,” said Pearson. “In a game of few chances we probably had the best openings.”

Match facts

Esteban Cambiasso netted his first own goal in a combined total of 362 games in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.

The Foxes have failed to score in 4 of their last 5 Premier League games.

West Brom have won 8 and lost just 1 of their last 10 matches in all competitions against Leicester.

No side has conceded the first goal in more games this season than Leicester (8, level with QPR).

Leonardo Ulloa managed his first shot in a Premier League game since the Manchester United game in September when he netted a brace, he had failed to have a shot in his previous 4 appearances.

Leicester have managed just 1 clean sheet this season, a league joint-low figure along with West Ham.

Conversely only Southampton (6) and Swansea (5) have kept more clean sheets than West Brom (4) this season, and no side has managed as many shutouts on the road (3) as the Baggies.

The Foxes have now failed to score in 3 games (320 minutes).

Analyse Leicester 0-1 West Brom yourself using Stats Zone