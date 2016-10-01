Premier League LIVE, October 1
Round 7 of the Premier League covered via our award-winning Stats Zone app and more…
[View the story "Premier League LIVE, Sat October 1" on Storify]
Premier League LIVE, Sat October 1
Stats Zone coverage, insight and a dash of humour as we cover the next round of fixtures
Storified by FourFourTwo· Sat, Oct 01 2016 11:23:31
FourFourTwo
Hello and welcome from FourFourTwo Towers. Ready for round 7 of the Premier League? So are we… Let's go. It's @geemacgee running today's live blog. Pleased to meet you.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.