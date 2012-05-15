The Premier League team that haven't given the ball away once all season

Forget Barcelona (and Swansea), this would be the best passing team in the world.

OK, so they don't have a goalkeeper, and most of them are inexperienced forwards who made just one substitute appearance, but the below are the 11 players to have completed 100% of their passes in the Premier League this season...

Owen Hargreaves (Man City) 15 passes

Marcel Gecov (Fulham) 11

Callum McManaman (Wigan) 7

Cameron Lancaster (Tottenham) 4

Bruno Andrade (QPR) 4

Sebastien Squillaci (Arsenal) 3

Will Keane (Man Utd) 3

Ryan Noble (Sunderland) 3

John Gorman (Wolves) 1

Jordan Slew (Blackburn) 1

Stefan Maierhofer (Wolves) 1

Now all they need is a manager with experience of coaching a group of tika-taka types. If only there was one available...

