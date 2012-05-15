The Premier League team that haven't given the ball away once all season
Forget Barcelona (and Swansea), this would be the best passing team in the world.
OK, so they don't have a goalkeeper, and most of them are inexperienced forwards who made just one substitute appearance, but the below are the 11 players to have completed 100% of their passes in the Premier League this season...
Owen Hargreaves (Man City) 15 passes
Marcel Gecov (Fulham) 11
Callum McManaman (Wigan) 7
Cameron Lancaster (Tottenham) 4
Bruno Andrade (QPR) 4
Sebastien Squillaci (Arsenal) 3
Will Keane (Man Utd) 3
Ryan Noble (Sunderland) 3
John Gorman (Wolves) 1
Jordan Slew (Blackburn) 1
Stefan Maierhofer (Wolves) 1
Now all they need is a manager with experience of coaching a group of tika-taka types. If only there was one available...
Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play and covering Champions League and Premier League. Coming soon: the completely free Euro 2012 StatsZone, in association with Coral.
Read more about Stats Zone
Download Premier League & Champions League Stats Zone
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.