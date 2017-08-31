Forlorn Charlie Adam expresses disappointment with Stoke's media team

After extending his contract for another year with Stoke last week, poor technophobe Adam posted a note off his phone rather than tweet an update.

So when defender Ryan Shawcross was given the full treatment by the Potters, who announced their skipper's new contract extension with a photograph, Adam felt a little hard done by after his had passed quietly.

The 31-year-old is not a regular in Stoke’s midfield anymore, but joshed (we assume) with the Potters about feeling hard done by nonetheless.

(We'd post Adams' tweet here, but he didn't do it properly.)

If you haven’t perused the former Liverpool man’s Twitter page, it’s well worth your time – you can expect to see anything from horse racing tips to where to get your electrical goods. Oh, and charge your phone, Charlie.

