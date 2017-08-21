Qatar reveal jazzy new stadium for 2022 World Cup

The 40,000-seater venue, designed by local architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah and inspired by Qatari and regional traditions, will host matches up to the quarter-finals of the tournament in 2022.

Construction began on the stadium last year and is set to be completed in 2020, two years ahead of the World Cup.

The stadium is close to numerous metro stations and five kilometres from Hamad International Airport, making it one of the easier venues to reach.

Perhaps the most significant feature of the stadium is its cooling technology. The tournament will be played in December 2022 to allay fears of extreme heat in the summer, but the temperature inside the ground can be reduced to 18 degrees celcius if required.

Cool indeed.