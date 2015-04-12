Trending

QPR 0-1 Chelsea: What did Blues do for only 14th time since 2003?

By

A big win for the Premier League leaders, as seen by the award-winning Stats Zone...

Cesc Fabregas's late winner restored Chelsea's seven-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table, and left QPR just a point off the bottom.

FACT FILE

Report

Analyse it with Stats Zone

The Spain international ensured the Blues took another big stride towards lifting the trophy with a slotted finish in the 88th minute, after Thibaut Courtois had kept the scoreline goalless with a handful of excellent saves.

The result was perhaps harsh on QPR, who battled valiantly throughout but ultimately came up short. Chris Ramsey's men are now only a point ahead of Leicester, the only side in the bottom five to win this weekend, but having played two matches more. 

  • Chelsea scored with their only shot on target of the game. It was only the 14th time since 2003 that they had recorded 1 shot on target (12 times) or 0 (twice) in a Premier League game.

  • Chelsea’s pass completion in this game was 70%, their lowest in a Premier League game this season.

  • QPR extend their worst-ever losing run of home league games to 6 matches.
  • Cesc Fabregas scored his 3rd Premier League goal of the season, matching his tally in his final league campaign with Arsenal in 2010/11.
  • Eden Hazard made his 100th Premier League appearance in this game.
  • Chelsea’s goal was their 100th of the season in all competitions.
  • This was QPR’s 50th home defeat in the Premier League (all time).

Analyse this match yourself with Stats Zone