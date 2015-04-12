QPR 0-1 Chelsea: What did Blues do for only 14th time since 2003?

Cesc Fabregas's late winner restored Chelsea's seven-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table, and left QPR just a point off the bottom.

FACT FILE Report Analyse it with Stats Zone

The Spain international ensured the Blues took another big stride towards lifting the trophy with a slotted finish in the 88th minute, after Thibaut Courtois had kept the scoreline goalless with a handful of excellent saves.

The result was perhaps harsh on QPR, who battled valiantly throughout but ultimately came up short. Chris Ramsey's men are now only a point ahead of Leicester, the only side in the bottom five to win this weekend, but having played two matches more.

Chelsea scored with their only shot on target of the game. It was only the 14th time since 2003 that they had recorded 1 shot on target (12 times) or 0 (twice) in a Premier League game.

Chelsea’s pass completion in this game was 70%, their lowest in a Premier League game this season.

QPR extend their worst-ever losing run of home league games to 6 matches.

Cesc Fabregas scored his 3rd Premier League goal of the season, matching his tally in his final league campaign with Arsenal in 2010/11.

Eden Hazard made his 100th Premier League appearance in this game.

Chelsea’s goal was their 100th of the season in all competitions.

This was QPR’s 50th home defeat in the Premier League (all time).

Analyse this match yourself with Stats Zone