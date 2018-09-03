Quiz! Can you name the 20 active Premier League players with the most appearances – and no England caps?

Last weekend, two English footballers played their 100th Premier League match. Yet despite being eligible for the senior side, they have never won a full international cap – just like these other 18 top-flight centurions.

Each of these players in this quiz are currently active in the Premier League, so Gareth Southgate could still get on the phone and make their dream a reality. It will have been some wait for the player on top of this list, who has 320 Premier League appearances but precisely 320 fewer caps for England.

He plies his trade at West Ham, but Bournemouth are home to the highest number of experienced, non-international England players. Seven of their current squad have 100+ Premier League games yet no caps.

Five minutes are on the clock for you to try to name all 20. Let us know how your get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and then please challenge some friends while you’re at it. Cheers!

*Currently out of the Premier League on loan

**Born outside England but represented England U21s

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

