Quiz! Can you name the 50 club sides that Harry Kane has scored against?

Harry Kane struck his 150th club goal last weekend, a stunning total for a 24-year-old. With neat symmetry, he’s also chalked up his century-and-a-half of senior goals against exactly 50 different clubs.

The vast majority of those goals have come for Tottenham Hotspur and, as you’d expect, plenty have been plundered against Spurs’ Premier League rivals. Yet his early loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester – plus his European exploits – add some variety to his hit list.

We’re going to say that even the most die-hard Kane or Spurs fanatic will struggle to get close to 50. There’s just too many curveballs in there – although we did enjoy that he’s scored against a certain club in League One, then again in the Premier League. Look how far they both done come.

Now, 10 minutes are on the clock to try to get close to the full 50. Let us know how you do @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it. Do it now, because knowing Harry, his totals probably won’t stay this way for long...

