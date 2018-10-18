Quiz! Can you name the 50 Premier League signings who’ve played the most minutes in 2018/19 so far?

New arrivals often require a period of bedding in, meaning some take longer than others to make their way in unfamiliar surroundings. (Speaking of which…)

But this lot have had to hit the ground running, not least the 11 individuals who’ve played every single minute of the Premier League campaign so far. OK, so seven of them are goalkeepers... but still.

We’re looking for the 50 permanent new signings who have turned out most frequently in the top flight this season, from those ever-presents above to the Arsenal midfielder who’s played just over half of the minutes available this term.

First, though, a couple of caveats so you know what you’re looking for: each of these was either a loan or permanent transfer in summer 2018. Asterisks denote a player who was on loan at the club last season and has now either signed permanently or renewed his loan deal.

Got it? Good. You’ve got 10 minutes to recall as many of these stars as you can, then tell us how you did @FourFourTwo – up for grabs is the sweet satisfaction of making our shiny daily Twitter leaderboard. After that, share it with some pals to see how they fare.

THEN READ... Fabinho: When do we worry about Liverpool’s missing man?

(Please note: Adblockers might also block this quiz, so please turn them off while you’re with us. Ta!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com