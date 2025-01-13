Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

It's football quiz time – and we want you to find the most expensive English players of all time.

In recent years, football has become an expensive business and English stars often come at a premium.

Since the transfer window is open, why not test your knowledge of the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Transfermarkt is the source of all information, including fees. The lowest is €25m.

Some players appear on the list more than once, so 50 names won't be needed. Good luck!

8 minutes on the clock, 50 transfer moves to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

