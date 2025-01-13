Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

We're looking for the most expensive English players of all time

Manchester City unveil new signing Jack Grealish at Manchester City Football Academy on August 05, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City unveil new signing Jack Grealish (Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

It's football quiz time – and we want you to find the most expensive English players of all time. 

In recent years, football has become an expensive business and English stars often come at a premium.

Since the transfer window is open, why not test your knowledge of the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Alan Shearer celebrates his goal for Newcastle, September 1999

(Image credit: Alamy)

QUIZ Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?

Transfermarkt is the source of all information, including fees. The lowest is €25m.

Some players appear on the list more than once, so 50 names won't be needed. Good luck!

8 minutes on the clock, 50 transfer moves to guess.

