Quiz! Can you name the club history of Real Madrid's first-choice matchday squad?

We've all got a story to tell, dear readers. Notorious B.I.G did, famously, although his was more about having an affair with the girlfriend of a New York Knick than aiming to win a fourth Champions League in five years. Whatever floats your boat, really.

Fortunately for Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid are all about the latter, and now face Bayern Munich in this season's semi-finals. They overcame Juventus in the most dramatic circumstances last time out, losing 3-1 at the Bernabeu but, crucially, getting their one in the 97th minute to go through 4-3 on aggregate. Phew.

We're focusing on the matchday squad from that game in our latest quiz, and asking you to name the club histories of every player involved (even if they didn't get on the pitch).

There are 54 answers but you'll automatically get 18 straight off the bat (Real Madrid have to be included, of course), and some of the clubs below will earn you multiple points. Please note, though, that we're not counting B-team appearances (even though, yes, we know that they're often in senior professional leagues).

You've got seven minutes to get as many of the below as you can. All we're saying is that if you can get any of Luka Modric's loan clubs then you're either Croatian or one of his family members (if so, hello!). Remember: tell us those scores @FourFourTwo...

(Please note: Adblockers could also block this quiz, so please turn those off while you're here. Ta!)

