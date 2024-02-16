Quiz! Can you name every city to host the final of a European club competition since 2000?

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium ahead of the 2023 Champions League final

10 minutes on the clock, 74 cities to guess.

For all the drama and intrigue of the earlier rounds, they are nothing but a precursor to the main event - the final.

There have been 74 finals of European club competitions since 2000, spread across the Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League, Europa Conference League and UEFA Super Cup.

We've seen a wide variety of winners in that time - from Atletico Madrid to Zenit Saint Petersburg - but today we're thinking about the host cities instead.

You don't need to name the stadium for this one, just the city it's based in.

