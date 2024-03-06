Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Real Madrid?

8 minutes on the clock, 31 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

It's almost impossible to imagine the Champions League without Real Madrid - the most successful club in the competition's history.

Prior to 1992, Los Blancos had won the European Cup a record six times, and they've added a further eight titles during the Champions League era.

Their incredible success during that time has been spearheaded by some great goalscorers, with the top three standing well clear of the rest.

In total, 31 players have scored at least five Champions League goals for Real Madrid. How many of them can you name?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Quiz! Can you name the 20 richest football clubs in the world?

Quiz! Can you name every city to host the final of a European club competition since 2000?