Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Real Madrid?
No prizes for guessing the top three, but there are some trickier names to work out further down the list
8 minutes on the clock, 31 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
It's almost impossible to imagine the Champions League without Real Madrid - the most successful club in the competition's history.
Prior to 1992, Los Blancos had won the European Cup a record six times, and they've added a further eight titles during the Champions League era.
Their incredible success during that time has been spearheaded by some great goalscorers, with the top three standing well clear of the rest.
In total, 31 players have scored at least five Champions League goals for Real Madrid. How many of them can you name?
