Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club Dimitar Berbatov scored against?

It wasn't just how good Dimitar Berbatov was in front of goal which made him such a cult hero in the pantheon of the Premier League. It's how skillful he could be, too.

It's as much the moments of grace and control from Berba as the goals. He was a languid player, one who didn't stretch himself if he didn't need to - but his mind was always quicker than his body, his touch was immaculate and he could captivate just by bringing a pass into his path or elegantly finding a teammate.

The Bulgarian frontman played for three Premier League sides, starting off at Tottenham Hotspur, moving to Manchester United and eventually winding down at Fulham. He was in the Premier League for eight years.

Those his moments of elegance are plenty, we've whittled down the goals that he scored - can you tell us who they were against?

