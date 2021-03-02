Trending

What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers

By

From comical howlers to slips and slides - here's a compendium of what made FourFourTwo followers chuckle when we asked the question

Funniest things in football
(Image credit: Future)

Football is magnificent. It can immortalise mere humans into something more. Elevate the mundanity of our existence. Also, it's really bloody funny sometimes. Football isn't just a tool for thrilling the masses. It's a slapstick device. It's entertainment.

FOOTBALL FACTS 100 football trivia facts to take to your next Zoom quiz

Some of the very best comedy uses timing and motion; these are essential ingredients in the beautiful game. When things go wrong, they really produce a belly laugh. Really - Del Boy falling through the bar has nothing on bad football. 

We put the question out there to our loyal legion of Twitter followers: what was the funniest thing that they could ever recall happening in football? Once we filtered out all the fans trying to out-banter their rivals' clubs, we had a good list to choose from...

See more

At least she had the courage to take one. Not every player can say that. 

See more

We love you, Michy. 

See more

Forget pressing, playing out from the back and positional play - Pep Guardiola's greatest legacy is changing the way we shout "Twice". 

See more

It's not even the strike. It's the way Olivier Bernard falls to the ground in about five stages. 

See more

A moment that transcends the game itself. Kicking the ball into your own face is as much 'doing a Chris Brass' as punching it is 'doing a Maradona'.

See more

An absolute classic that seems to only be unearthed a couple of years ago.

See more

As own goals go, this might be the greatest of all time. 

See more

Joe has a very dark sense of humour, indeed.

See more

Milad Mohammadi's inexplicable throw-in fail is destined to live in our heads, rent-free, for all eternity.

See more

And that's how 'Arry first scouted Nico Kranjcar. 

See more

Perhaps the most amazing thing about this is that hardly anyone ever saw it live. The fact that is has endured is testament to the power of the rewind button. 

See more

Perhaps the most wonderful piece of World Cup history to ever watch out of context. 

See more

Schweini had just lost the final. 

See more

Joke's on you Ali when he becomes manager of Pyongyang United and can speak perfect Korean. 

See more

All these years later, it's still a good'un. 

See more

Can't say we remember this. Not that that's a bad thing. 

See more

This was on A Question of Sport's What Happened Next round every week between 2004 and 2008. Even manager Steve Bruce laughed when David Dunn fell on his arse. 

See more

One of a number of classic van Gaal moments from United, that included calling Chris Smalling "Mike" (for no reason), asking his players to be "horny" and singing "Louis van Gaal's Red Army" in his press conferences. 

See more

Apparently a Liverpool fan threw it on the field, too...

See more

Peak Mourinho. 

See more

Oh, these threads are even better when clubs themselves join in. 

See more

We've all done it in 5-a-side. 

