What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers

Football is magnificent. It can immortalise mere humans into something more. Elevate the mundanity of our existence. Also, it's really bloody funny sometimes. Football isn't just a tool for thrilling the masses. It's a slapstick device. It's entertainment.

FOOTBALL FACTS 100 football trivia facts to take to your next Zoom quiz

Some of the very best comedy uses timing and motion; these are essential ingredients in the beautiful game. When things go wrong, they really produce a belly laugh. Really - Del Boy falling through the bar has nothing on bad football.

We put the question out there to our loyal legion of Twitter followers: what was the funniest thing that they could ever recall happening in football? Once we filtered out all the fans trying to out-banter their rivals' clubs, we had a good list to choose from...

Diana Ross's penalty at the 94 World Cup

At least she had the courage to take one. Not every player can say that.

He took it well an even made fun off himself

We love you, Michy.

pic.twitter.com/O3I1sXDIjcMarch 1, 2021 See more

Forget pressing, playing out from the back and positional play - Pep Guardiola's greatest legacy is changing the way we shout "Twice".

https://t.co/nanQaPbShm pic.twitter.com/Yptx9FiuZRMarch 1, 2021 See more

It's not even the strike. It's the way Olivier Bernard falls to the ground in about five stages.

Chris Brass.

A moment that transcends the game itself. Kicking the ball into your own face is as much 'doing a Chris Brass' as punching it is 'doing a Maradona'.

pic.twitter.com/S9YAEsABBJMarch 1, 2021 See more

An absolute classic that seems to only be unearthed a couple of years ago.

This. It's this.

As own goals go, this might be the greatest of all time.

Alan Ball telling Steve Lomas to waste time thinking Man City were safe from relegation when in fact they still needed another goal. And they went down.

Joe has a very dark sense of humour, indeed.

Its the World Cup, the biggest stage of all. You're 1-0 down in the last minute of time added on with a throw-in deep in the Spain's half. An equaliser will put you in a strong position to qualify for the next round. Time to launch a Rory Delapesque throw. No. You do a roly-poly.

Milad Mohammadi's inexplicable throw-in fail is destined to live in our heads, rent-free, for all eternity.

For me it has to be Harry Redknapp giving an abusive West Ham fan a run out in a friendly just to teach him a lesson. The lad only went and scored

And that's how 'Arry first scouted Nico Kranjcar.

https://t.co/VMH6xf0MEF pic.twitter.com/RezOFGUErSMarch 1, 2021 See more

Perhaps the most amazing thing about this is that hardly anyone ever saw it live. The fact that is has endured is testament to the power of the rewind button.

Mwepu Ilunga.

Perhaps the most wonderful piece of World Cup history to ever watch out of context.

The Euro 08 Spanish team doing the Conga while Bastian Schweinsteiger was being interviewed

Schweini had just lost the final.

Ebou pretending to understand a North Korean conversation in 2010 WC.

Joke's on you Ali when he becomes manager of Pyongyang United and can speak perfect Korean.

https://t.co/efoQjwAS4a pic.twitter.com/YX3m4Popt0March 1, 2021 See more

All these years later, it's still a good'un.

pic.twitter.com/plSsthcsMGMarch 1, 2021 See more

Can't say we remember this. Not that that's a bad thing.

pic.twitter.com/eqiIngsTA9March 1, 2021 See more

This was on A Question of Sport's What Happened Next round every week between 2004 and 2008. Even manager Steve Bruce laughed when David Dunn fell on his arse.

pic.twitter.com/g8J671z2zrMarch 1, 2021 See more

One of a number of classic van Gaal moments from United, that included calling Chris Smalling "Mike" (for no reason), asking his players to be "horny" and singing "Louis van Gaal's Red Army" in his press conferences.

A beach ball scoring a goal against Liverpool

Apparently a Liverpool fan threw it on the field, too...

This by far pic.twitter.com/DrFz6Zbm0OMarch 1, 2021 See more

Peak Mourinho.

Sorry gaffer... https://t.co/ikZOKSJGY1 pic.twitter.com/pRGKAmGpP4March 1, 2021 See more

Oh, these threads are even better when clubs themselves join in.

For sheer petulance, this red card from Youssouf Mulumbu. Comedy gold

We've all done it in 5-a-side.

