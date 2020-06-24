Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club Harry Kane has scored against?

10 minutes on the clock, 137 clubs to guess.

You can be certain of a few things in the Premier League. VAR will take at least a minute to check. Mike Dean cannot go 90 minutes without doing something inexplicable. David Luiz will stop Arsenal fans' hearts every time the ball comes near him.

And as sure as day follows night, you can set your watch by Harry Kane scoring when he gets the chance.

The England captain scored his 137th Premier League goal last night, in his second game since returning from injury. He's become quite the habit for the Tottenham Hotspur striker, but today, we're asking who else have had the misfortune to be on the receiving end of Harry.

It's just Premier League goals that we're looking for here. They've all been scored at Spurs, and we've split them up by season for you. What are you waiting for?

