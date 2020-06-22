Quiz! Can you name every England player to ever take a penalty in a tournament shootout?

10 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.

England don't always have the best record when it comes to penalty shootouts. But more often than not, the players involved bury their spot-kicks - just look at the stats.

Only a third of England players have missed penalties in the vital shootouts. If we're being immensely "glass half full" here, we could focus on the two-thirds of Lions who score.

But then it sometimes only takes one miss to lose the game. Just ask the current England boss.

Still - after the success against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, perhaps things really are changing for the better for England when it comes to penalty shootouts. We can be optimistic, right?

