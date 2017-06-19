Quiz! Can you name the last 25 England players to score in a major tournament?

No international tournament for England’s full men’s side this summer, which is either a shame or a blessed relief depending on your point of view. While England’s recent record at World Cups and European Championships has been… let’s be kind and say patchy, there’s been a few highlights.

These 25 players have at least been able to live out their childhood ‘boy in the park, jumpers for goalposts’ fantasy by scoring for England in a major tournament.

Conveniently, the last 25 players takes us back to the start of Euro 96, which is a nice beginning. It also means every England scorer in the lifespan of FourFourTwo, which launched in 1994. Which is a true honour whichever way you spin it. Well, it is the way we’re spinning it.

As clues, we’ve given you each player’s total major tournament goals and the timespan they scored them across. You have five minutes to name as many as you can, let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo - then challenge a few mates too. Go to it, Lions!

