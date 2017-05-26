Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from the 2002 FA Cup Final: Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal had won the Premier League and were aiming for a Double. Chelsea were looking to regain the famous cup they’d won just two years previously.

The Gunners were managed by Arsene Wenger, of course, while the Blues were led by Claudio Ranieri - who’d go on to win the Premier League with Leicester (hang on, can that be right? Is someone making stuff up on Wikipedia?).

Spoiler alert (for a match that finished 15 years ago): Arsenal won 2-0. But can you recall the starting XI and five substitutes for each club that day in Cardiff?

There were plenty of club legends on show for both sides, so have a go at filling in the surnames, then tweet us how you get on @FourFourTwo. We'll retweet your scores so long as you don't give any answers away. Eight minutes on the clock...

(Note: Adblockers might stop you from seeing this quiz. Turn them off please!)

More time-killing quizzes at FourFourTwo.com