Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from England vs Italy in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals?

Six years is a long time in international football. England take on Italy in a friendly this week, but with dramatically different line-ups from the sides who clashed half a dozen summers ago in Kiev at Euro 2012.

That was in the early stages of Roy Hodgson’s reign, when a small amount of optimism was stoked by England topping Group D to qualify for the tournament’s knockout stages. Of course, things went south against the Italians in the quarter-finals.

England held on for a 0-0 draw after two hours of Italy-dominated play, before a penalty shootout exit. It probably says a lot about how memorable it was that the tie is best remembered for a certain Italian midfielder’s cheeky spot-kick.

However, it’s time to fire up those memory neurons, as we’re quizzing you on the teams that day. Eight minutes are on the clock and the starting XIs (plus the three subs used by each side) are below. Let us know your score on Twitter @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

