Quiz! Name the players with the most yellow cards in Premier League history
By Joe Brewin
See how many of the top flight's dirty lot you can name with these clues
You've got eight minutes to name the 45 most-booked players in Premier League history.
Heck, we'll even tell you how many they got, whether they're still playing now and who they represented on their rap sheet.
Easy, right? Well, do let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we'll give shouts out to those we feel deserve them (but pictorial evidence is required – your word alone is useless).
