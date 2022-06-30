Quiz! Can you name the 100 biggest spending clubs ever?
By Mark White published
Who's spent the most money in the transfer market… of all time?
12 minutes on the clock, 100 clubs to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big Premier League quiz?
George Reynolds, former Darlington owner, had a dream. He was looking to build a 25,000-seater stadium and get the club into the Premier League.
A former bare-knuckle boxer and convicted safecracker, he had amassed his fortune in manufacturing kitchen worktops. Reynolds knew that he would have to spend big money wisely on big footballers – so he went for a character just as large-as-life as himself.
Faustino Asprilla reportedly moved to Newcastle United because he heard it was by the sea – and thus assumed it had bikini-clad locals flocking, too. He was unveiled as a Darlo player, though the deal never actually happened with Tino eventually ghosting his new club.
Unfortunately, this is not a story of a football club who spent huge money and succeeded. Darlington are not on today's list: they're now fan-owned. They're going to have to buy a little more than Asprilla to crack this century…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every season's biggest Premier League signing?
Quiz! Can you match 50 players to the city or town that they were born in?
Quiz! Can you name every English football suffix in the top five tiers?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.