Quiz! Can you name the 30 most successful managers in UEFA competitions?

In 1955, UEFA planned a new tournament for the champions of each domestic league. The idea was of a European Cup: a way to determine the best side on the continent.

Nowadays, the Champions League is open to teams who don't even win their domestic league. It's had its sibling tournaments over the years, too - the UEFA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup being the two most famous - so getting your hands on a UEFA trophy is no longer reserved for managers of a select few sides.

So what was once an elite club of managers who had won a single trophy, is now a shortlist of the best bosses of all time.

Today, we'd like you to tell us who they were. When you add up triumphs across UEFA tournaments, who comes out on top?

