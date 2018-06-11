Quiz! Can you name the top 25 goalscorers from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa?

“Goal Bafana Bafana!” cried Peter Drury as the opening goal of the 2010 World Cup hit the net. “Goal for South Africa. Goal for all Africa. Jambulila! Rejoice!” ejaculated the commentator, possibly holding up a cartoon lion cub to the sun as he went through his list of blatantly pre-prepared lines.

“Bafana Bafana have popped the first cork on their day of days,” he finished, sounding very much like a man who’d popped his own cork on this day, at least. Yet this was just the start of the goals at this vuvuzela-soundtracked tournament, which kicked off eight years ago.

Unfortunately for the hosts (and Peter), no South African managed to make it into the multiple goals column in this World Cup. However, players from eventual champions Spain, as well as from Germany, Brazil, Uruguay, Holland and beyond all did.

So it’s time to test your memory of South Africa 2010. Below is every player to score multiple goals, and six minutes are on the clock. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals while you’re at it.

