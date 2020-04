Ranting Mourinho fast running out of friends

The empty chair in the press area next to LLL never stood a chance.

Kicked repeatedly when Pepe was sent off, kicked repeatedly after Leo MessiâÂÂs two goals saw Barca place one foot in next month's Wembley final and then booted with not inconsiderable vigour off its hinges at the final whistle by the irate and increasingly drunk Madrid fan sat behind the blog. The sozzled supporter was clearly not at all happy with what had unfolded at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Once again, brave, plucky, strikerless, barely-moving-out-of-their-own-half-in-the-first-45-minutes Real Madrid had been foiled by UEFAâÂÂs ongoing plot to make Barcelona the bestest team in all the land and Champions of Europe forever and ever.

That was the narrative spouted by José Mourinho after the match, and a rather rattled Mou caused gasps of both disbelief and excitement as he launched into a spectacular rant concerning BarcelonaâÂÂs supposed favoured status with UEFA, complete with shoulder shrugging aplenty and Robert de Niro facial grimacing.

âÂÂPor qué?â asked the Special One repeatedly, âÂÂWhy?âÂÂ

âÂÂFootball should be played with the same rules for everyone with the best team winning,â argued Mourinho, who is perhaps redefining âÂÂwinningâ as âÂÂgrinding out a goalless draw in front of your own fansâÂÂ.

While seeing Mourinho complain of Pepe-hating plots against himself and in favour of Barcelona is no great surprise, what really got the juices flowing was the Madrid manager's rather mean-spirited comments regarding BarcaâÂÂs Champions League win of 2009. âÂÂPep Guardiola is a fantastic coach, but he won a Champions League that would have shamed me due to the scandal at Stamford Bridge. If they win this one it will be after a scandal at the Bernabeu.âÂÂ

This is just one of many open musings made by Mourinho that have seen Barcelona call an emergency board meeting to discuss whether the matter should be taken up with UEFA.

Unsurprisingly, seeing the Madrid manager so unsettled by the 2-0 defeat that he has already written off his teamâÂÂs chances of a comeback has moved the Barcelona press to a state of near arousal, with Mundo DeportivoâÂÂs front cover proclaiming âÂÂecstasyâ after the result.

Writing inside, Santi Nolla also has a solution to MourinhoâÂÂs red card âÂÂpour quéâ conundrum. âÂÂItâÂÂs very easy to answer: itâÂÂs because of Mourinho. The Portuguese coach gets his footballers to play to the limit every time against Barcelona.âÂÂ



SportâÂÂs doberman of destruction - he of the Taliban of Madrid claims - Lluís Mascaró, is understandably in a sprightly mood and declares that El Clásico III was âÂÂclass against power, brilliance against vulgarity.â âÂÂBarça managed last night in the Bernabeu to win their passport to the Champions League final and shut MourinhoâÂÂs mouth.âÂÂ

ThereâÂÂs more sympathy for Mourinho and Madrid in the local papers. But only just. The main support for the clubâÂÂs plight comes from Tomás Roncero, who fumes that âÂÂin the same way the Villarato is working in Spain, itâÂÂs the Platinato in Europe.âÂÂ

However, thatâÂÂs to be expected from the maddest of Madridistas. ThereâÂÂs criticism for both sides from AS editor, Alfredo Relaño, who fusses over what was largely a disappointing spectacle filled with pushing, shoving and more than a little diving. âÂÂTwo such excellent teams are transmitting an inappropriate image in these games.âÂÂ

LLL was expecting Marca to be fuming over PepeâÂÂs sending off. Although that is the case to a degree, now that former director Eduardo Inda has left the paper a semblance of balance has been restored that sees Marca being particularly forceful in its criticism of MourinhoâÂÂs tactics and formation for the semi-final clash.

âÂÂIt was a mediocre Madrid before and after the sending off of Pepe,â according to the paperâÂÂs match report. It was a comment echoed by ThursdayâÂÂs editorial which boomed that âÂÂthe huge irritation provided by a mistake of this size must not serve as an excuse to forget the fearful line-up set up by Mourinho.âÂÂ

In José MourinhoâÂÂs mind the Spanish FA, Spanish League and UEFA are all out to get him. He really is in trouble if the local press have turned on him too. After all, it could be someone upstairs who is next to take aim.