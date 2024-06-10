Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold ready for exit as big-name Real Madrid deal mooted

Trent Alexander-Arnold quickly became a key player for Liverpool after making his debut during the 2016/17 campaign.

The 25-year-old initially turned heads as a marauding right-back, but is now just as comfortable in a central midfield position and look to offer Gareth Southgate depth in both of this roles when England’s Euro 2024 campaign gets underway this weekend.

Meanwhile at Anfield, the club are undergoing a summer of change, as Arne Slot gets his feet under the table after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout. Alexander-Arnold’s future is also becoming a talking point, with the Liverpool-born star set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract next month.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold

As you would expect, his has not been lost on Alexander-Arnold’s many admirers, with Real Madrid previously linked with the Reds man.

A fresh report in Spain has now added more substance to this speculation, with El Nacional claiming that Alexander-Arnold ‘is prepared to leave’ Anfield to join the European champions.

They add that Real Madrid are ready to make their move for the right-back and are willing to use forward Rodrygo as a makeweight in a potential swap deal.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid (Image credit: PA Images)

With Kylian Mbappe and Endrick on their way this summer to add yet more firepower to a stacked frontline at the Bernabeu, the club could see the promising Brazilian as surplus to requirements.

Whether this report is the familiar story of Spain’s big clubs using the media to push their agenda or not remains to be seen, with lifelong Liverpool fan Alexander-Arnold never shy in speaking about his love for the club.

