Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Wednesday 12 April, 8pm BST

Looking for a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Real Madrid vs Chelsea is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) are 12 points adrift of Barcelona (opens in new tab) in the La Liga title race, so Carlo Ancelotti will be putting all his eggs in the Champions League basket for the remainder of the campaign.

Madrid are the defending champions and their considerable European pedigree means they will back themselves to go all the way again this term.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are enduring a disappointing season, with the Champions League the only thing they have left to play for.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Real Madrid will be without Ferland Mendy on Wednesday, but Ancelotti otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will have to make do without Mason Mount, Armando Broja and Thiago Silva, while Cesar Azpilicueta will need to be assessed.

Benoit Badiashile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana are not in the club's Champions League squad.

Form

Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat by Villarreal at the weekend, which means they have won only four of their last nine games in all competitions.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Wolves (opens in new tab) on Saturday, extending their winless streak to four matches.

Referee

Francois Letexier of France will be the referee for Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Real Madrid vs Chelsea will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Kick-off and channel

Real Madrid vs Chelsea kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. You can use a VPN to get around that, though.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and will let you watch.







(Image credit: Future)

