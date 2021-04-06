Real Madrid vs Liverpool live – Champions League quarter-final, first leg

32 min: A penalty shout for Real Madrid! Or, at least, from Real Madrid.

Benzema goes down in the box, but Kabak got a touch on the ball. Benzema was going for the ol' dangled leg trick. You'd think he'd have that perfected by now.

27 min: Wonderful, wonderful goal. Toni Kroos receives a simple pass from Militao in his own half and pings a perfect 30 – no, 40 – no, 100-yard* pass over the top to Vinicius Jr.

After some lovely chest control, he rifles it past Alisson from between two Liverpool defenders.

It came from nothing!

*May be exaggerated out of excitement. It was a long pass.

---

27 min: GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

25 min: Liverpool give the ball away cheaply around the halfway line, allowing Karim Benzema to run on goal – but Kabak, who has been sturdy so far, is able to block for a corner, which comes to nothing.

---

GOAL IN MANCHESTER: Man City 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

Kevin De Bruyne scores after a cut back from Riyad Mahrez, from about eight yards out. Classic Guardiola goal.

---

18 min: Liverpool prepared for tonight’s game with a 3-0 hammering of Arsenal on Saturday, with a star performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold. There’s a lot of talk about whether he’ll be making the England Euro 2020 squad , after Gareth Southgate dropped him for the March internationals.

Our own writers are pretty unanimous that he should be on the plane, but for some reason the FA rarely consults us over squad selection.

So we turned to some wise heads – Twitter – to solve this once and for all, and the answer still came back a pretty emphatic “yes”.

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold go to the Euros? 🔴🦁✈️April 6, 2021 See more

Your move, Gareth.

---

MEANWHILE, IN MANCHESTER... FFT man Ed McCambridge is keeping an eye on Man City vs Borussia Dortmund for us.

Man City starting with Phil Foden up front and BVB starting with Bellingham in midfield... Forget the national anthems, just blast out the Baddiel & Skinner #MCIBVBApril 6, 2021 See more

---

13 min: Finally, a chance! Mendy comes down the left (already some action down that flank) and crosses it in, but Vinicius' header goes just wide.

---

11 min: Is that a clip on Luka Modric? Vinicius Jr breaks down the left and cuts its back to Modric in the D. Naby Keita appears to clip him from behind, but after a VAR check, nothing is given.

---

10 min: Mohamed Salah looks for a moment like he might break through on goal after a Madrid slip on the halfway line, but Fernand Mendy's speed and reading of the situation clears things up quickly.

---

7 min: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has scored in all three of his Champions League appearances against Liverpool. He’s currently level with Didier Drogba for the most number of goals against the Reds in the history of this competition (four goals).

He's already looking lively tonight.

---

5 min: Corner for Real. A fluffed clearance from Salah luckily leads to an offside call after a touch from Asensio.

---

3 min: This is Zinedine Zidane's 50th game as a manager in the Champions League. A win tonight will give him his 31st win as manager.

---

2 min: Karim Benzema has the first shot of the night, from around 20 yards out. It's low, and straight at Alisson.

---

1 min: And we're off! Liverpool get an early throw in Real Madrid's half.

---

Pre-match

7.58pm: Real Madrid come into this game on an 11-game unbeaten run, which includes two comfortable wins over Atalanta in the last round of the Champions League.

They’ve had a mixed season so far – humbled by the likes of Levante in La Liga, Shakhtar Donetsk (twice) in Europe, and Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey – but all of that could be forgotten over the next week. Now just three points off top spot in the league, they face second-place Barcelona in this Sunday’s Clasico, sandwiched between these two Liverpool games.

By the middle of next week they could be in pole position for the title and Champions League semi-finalists – and likely favourites against either Chelsea or Porto.

7.53pm: How about some betting odds for tonight’s game? Betfred has a Real Madrid win at 7/5, a d raw at 5/2 and a Liverpool win at 9/5. 18+ only, and gamble responsibly.

7.47pm: Here's how local media in Madrid and Liverpool are looking at the game.

Alberto Rubio in Marca says that "a fearsome Liverpool side await Real Madrid”:

“Liverpool's decline this season has been notable, especially compared to the team that conquered the Premier League and went all the way to the trophy in 2019/20.

“However, the Reds have managed to bounce back recently and significantly improve on the pitch, registering three straight wins and the same number of clean sheets in their last three games in all competitions.”

Jorge C Picon from another Spanish sports daily, AS, writes: “Varane's loss is a serious setback since he is the centre-back who best organises the squad, being able to stop attacks. Zidane should sacrifice one of the midfielders or forwards. The balance is very positive: they all ended in victories with nine goals in favour and two against. In fact, in the last match against Eibar he placed the same players who could be from the game against Liverpool: Nacho, Militao and Mendy.”

In Merseyside, This Is Anfield asks: “How do the Reds win?”

“Firstly, pressure on the ball is important, but perhaps more so high upfield than in midfield – again, they remain capable of bypassing that press with some of the finest on-the-ball central players around.

“The defence is rather more shaky and certainly isn’t accustomed to playing together, in this shape. They leave themselves exposed centrally, the wingers don’t track back all the way unless it’s Lucas Vazquez and from set plays the marking can be abysmal.”

---

7.42pm: If you're just joining us, you can find the line-ups at the bottom of the page, but here's the lowdown...

It’s a 4-3-3 for both sides, as Zinedine Zidane resists the urge to go for a back three in the wake of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both missing out from this one. Real Madrid go with the classic midfield that won them their last Champions League final - against Liverpool - with Fede Valverde starting on the bench. Benzema captains Los Blancos.

Liverpool start with Guinean midfield Naby Keita in the centre - that’s the biggest news for them. This is the back five that beat Arsenal 3-0 on Saturday night; the front three sees a slight tweak as Jota - who got two goals at the weekend off the bench - is in from the start tonight. It’s a strong bench from the Reds, who have Roberto Firmino, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones to call upon, should Jurgen Klopp wish.

---

7.36pm: While we’re waiting for kick-off, it would be remiss not to inform you that changes to the Champions League format are expected to be ratified later this month. Want to know what it’s all about? Mark White explains...

---

7.29pm: Both managers have been doing their customary media rounds ahead of the game.

Jurgen Klopp used his to deny that "revenge" would play a part in motivating Liverpool tonight: “Revenge for 2018? In general, no. Not a revenge tour. Life is like this. I don't believe in it but it would be nice to get through. They are outstanding and know exactly how it goes.”

While Zinedine Zidane, in between dodging questions about Real Madrid's apparent interest in Mohamed Salah, has been praising the Reds' strength – going so far as to even downplay their obvious injury crisis (see the 7.15pm update if this is news to you).

“They are a very strong, very solid team…the three at the top are obvious, and they have a very important effectiveness. But we are attentive to everything," Zizou said.

“Their injuries? I do not know if it is a weakness, because they have other players. We also have casualties, but the strength is in the team. There are always players missing, but the strength is the team. In our case it is like that."

---

7.15pm: Let's explain those line-ups a bit, then, as neither team goes into the game exactly how they'd like to.

Nothing new to add to Liverpool’s injury list: defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all out for the season, while captain Jordan Henderson will miss both tonight’s game and the second leg at Anfield.

Real Madrid are also suffering from an injury crisis in their backline, however. Skipper Sergio Ramos picked up a knock while on international duty with Spain last week, and today it was revealed that centre-back Raphael Varane has tested positive for coronavirus .

Varane was rested for Madrid at the weekend, with boss Zinedine Zidane opting for a 3-4-3 formation, using Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Nacho as the back three.

---

Watch live

7.11pm: We’ll be covering the whole match, including build-up, right here – but if you’re looking to watch the 8pm kick-off with a live stream or on TV, then we’ve got your covered too: here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool tonight .

---

Line-ups

7.02pm BST: It's Champions League quarter-final time! Tonight, we'll be covering all the action of from Real Madrid vs Liverpool, right here.

Team news is just in, so that seems like the best place to start.

Here's how Liverpool's starting XI looks:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Jota, Salah

Tonight's line-up to face @realmadrid 👊 #RMALIV | #UCLApril 6, 2021 See more

And here's how Real Madrid shape up:

Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr