Rejected Football Scripts, #1: "24 – Deadline Day" (How it REALLY happened)

FADE IN:

INT: CTU LONDON HQ - VIDEO CONFERENCE MEETING ROOM

We see a conference room with a large video screen on which PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP is talking to CTU agent JACK BAUER and an unknown aide.

PRESIDENT TRUMP

What a great crowd we have in this morning. Obama never used to get this many.

JACK BAUER

Er, OK. Mr. President, can you tell me what you need?

PRESIDENT TRUMP

We’re going to make America great again, Jack, and we’re going to do it by policing the European football Financial Fair Play rules. Now that doesn’t make any sense, but in truth nothing I say ever does. I need you on this as you’re our best - and apparently only - agent. You gotta make sure that nobody breaches those rules today.

JACK BAUER

Wait, what is Financial Fair Play?

PRESIDENT TRUMP

Some regulations about transfer fees. Honestly, I don’t know. I literally haven’t understood anything they’ve asked me to do since I started this job, but my handicap is down to 7 so it’s swings and roundabouts.

JACK BAUER

I thought you hated rules and regulations?

PRESIDENT TRUMP

Yeah, it doesn’t really make much sense does it? Seems like a pretty flimsy premise really. You have until the deadline. OK, bye. #MAGA #SAD!

JACK BAUER

(to the Aide)

What just happened?

AIDE

Don’t. He asked us to invade Belgium yesterday.

Bauer looks moodily out of the window to the London street below. A digital clock appears on the screen showing 9:00:00, 9:00:01, 9:00:02 etc…



SMASH CUT TO:

EXT: EMIRATES STADIUM, NORTH LONDON

Bauer pulls his car up to a screeching halt outside the Arsenal stadium. The ground is deserted except for a few hardy TV reporters by the main entrance. Bauer uses some CTU MAGIC SKILLS to break into the stadium, and we watch as he follows the sounds of FUNFAIR music to the pitch.

JACK BAUER

This is pretty weird. And I once tortured my own brother.

As he approaches the pitch we see bucking broncos, a giant Ferris wheel, ice cream vans, a bonfire and ARSENE WENGER on a bouncy castle as the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme blares through the PA.

JACK BAUER

(shouting)

Arsene! I’m here to make sure nobody breaches the FFP rules!

The music stops. The Ferris wheel grinds to a halt. Silence. Everybody turns to look at him. After moments, everybody starts laughing hysterically and the music begins again. Wenger is smiling broadly as he bounces off the castle to join Bauer.

ARSENE WENGER

Jack, we’re not going to be breaching the FFP rules. There’s no way we’d do anything as stupid as, say, Manchester United paying £89m for Pogba.

At this point an exhausted STEVE BOULD runs up clutching a load of faxes because everybody still uses them for some reason.

STEVE BOULD

OK boss. We sent over the £92,000,001 bid for Lemar and Monaco have said yes, but we need to get things moving now because there’s not much time left.

ARSENE WENGER

How much longer do we have the bouncy castle for?

STEVE BOULD

Until 5, but what’s that got to do wi-

ARSENE WENGER

Tell ‘em nah. We haven’t got time.

(yells randomly)

Can someone get me an ice cream?

With that, Wenger flings himself back on to the bouncy castle, shoving SANTI CAZORLA over the side, injuring him again, and giving AARON RAMSEY a wedgie.

STEVE BOULD

What about Gibbs? West Brom have bid £7m for him.

ARSENE WENGER

(bouncing)

Yeah that’s fine, sell him.

STEVE BOULD

But we turned down £10m last month. Why don’t we sell Debuchy instead?

ARSENE WENGER

(still bouncing)

He has a very important role still to play. Sell Gibbs.

At that moment MATHIEU DEBUCHY runs up to Wenger carrying two ice creams. The two of them skip off to the Ferris wheel together.

JACK BAUER

Are you guys going to buy anyone at all? You do remember you lost to Stoke, right?

STEVE BOULD

Despite just bidding £92m for someone, we don’t have any money. It’s basic maths, Jack.

Behind him STAN KROENKE walks over to the bonfire and tips an entire wheelbarrow of £100 notes on to the flames. Everybody CHEERS.

Bauer looks at his watch, turns and leaves. A digital clock appears on the screen showing 11:00:00, 11:00:01, 11:00:02 etc…

SMASH CUT TO:

EXT: CHELSEA TRAINING GROUNG, COBHAM, SURREY

Bauer is trying to gain access to the Chelsea training ground but an over-officious SECURITY GUARD is holding him up.

SECURITY GUARD

I’m sorry Sir, but I’ll need your gun.

JACK BAUER

Why?

SECURITY GUARD

It’s what we call the ‘Ashley Cole’ rule, Sir. We’re really making a huge effort to try to stop shooting our own trainees.

Bauer reluctantly hands over his gun and is shown to a small meeting room containing ROMAN ABRAMOVICH and ANTONIO CONTE.

ANTONIO CONTE

I’m sorry Roman, but I simply cannot be expected to compete with such a small squad and you only spending a pathetic £150m on new players.

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

What about our young players? They win everything and then you just loan all 65 of them out. Could you play any of them?

ANTONIO CONTE

That’s crazy talk. None of them ever go on to do anything. Except De Bruyne.

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

And Lukaku.

JACK BAUER

And Bertrand.

ANTONIO CONTE

What are you doing here? God, you’re not here to look after us are you? We’ll all be dead within a day.

JACK BAUER

President Trump sent me to make sure you aren’t going to break any FFP rules.

ANTONIO CONTE

(shrugging)

That’s probably not any stupider than that time Kim Bauer got chased by a cougar for two hours.

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

Donald? Please send him my best regards. Is he coming to Vladimir’s for Christmas?

JACK BAUER

I’m really just here to make sure you aren’t going to be spending big money on anyone before the deadline. Are you going to be doing anything?

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

Does it count if I’m only doing it because I lost a bet?

JACK BAUER

What?

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

Yeah, I’m spending £35m on Danny Drinkwater. Even I think that’s a bit mental and I just spent $1.5m on electric cars for my mates in Russia, where there are no charging points for them.

ANTONIO CONTE

Wait, what? You sold Matic and you’re getting me Danny Drinkwater as his replacement? Are you on drugs? And by the way, what the hell is a Zappacosta?

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

Look, Antonio you’re angry. Permanently. We all respect that, but what if I told you - and this really is big news - we can get John Terry back?

JOHN TERRY emerges inexplicably from a side room, in his full kit including shinpads.

JOHN TERRY

I’m ready if you need me boss.

Abramovich is smiling and nodding, and pointing at Terry with finger guns.

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

Or, hey! What about Costa? Can you send him a text and see if he fancies coming back?

At this, Conte loses his mind and starts trashing the office. Bauer backs away slowly as the Italian rips his shirt off. As he leaves the building we can hear Conte screaming unintelligibly.

JOHN TERRY (O.S.)

Would it help if I took the captain’s armband off?

As Bauer leaves through the training complex, he comes across ROSS BARKLEY on a treadmill with several BOFFINS around looking at clipboards.

JACK BAUER

Hey Ross, what are you up to?

ROSS BARKLEY

Well I’m certainly not having a medical.

Bauer nods with a mystified look, and as he gets in his car a digital clock appears on the screen showing 13:30:44, 13:30:45, 13:30:46 etc…

As he leaves he notices FERNANDO LLORENTE hiding in the bushes.

SMASH CUT TO:

INT: SPURS TRAINING GROUND, HOTSPUR WAY, ENFIELD

DANIEL LEVY and MAURICIO POCHETTINO are sitting in Levy’s office. The room is perfectly silent apart from a ticking clock showing it is 4pm. Nobody moves for ages.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Do you think we should, you know, try to buy anyone, Daniel?

DANIEL LEVY

Patience, Mauricio. You don’t end up paying £30m for Moussa Sissoko without knowing exactly how to operate in the transfer window.

Pochettino nods silently. Levy turns off the lamp and the pair continue waiting in the dark.

SMASH CUT TO:

EXT: OLYMPIC STADIUM, EAST LONDON

Bauer walks into the lobby of the Olympic Stadium. Sky Sports News is on the TV. Everyone looks like they are at a SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY conference. Bauer approaches the receptionist.

JACK BAUER

Hi, I’d like to see David Sullivan please.

RECEPTIONIST

I’m sorry, even though it’s Transfer Deadline Day and he’s in charge of transfers, he’s in Marbella.

JACK BAUER

That’s a bit odd. I’m guessing David Gold is around though?

RECEPTIONIST

It’s naptime.

JACK BAUER

Karren Brady?

RECEPTIONIST

She’s off filming an episode of The Apprentice.

JACK BAUER

Seriously? There are no directors here? I mean, I’m not trying to be rude but you lost 3-0 to Newcastle and nobody even thought it was match fixing. Isn’t anyone working on transfers?

RECEPTIONIST

I think Jack Sullivan was doing some scouting on YouTube this morning. The last I heard they were going to stick £5m on Diafra Sakho’s agents horse, and if that comes in, they’ll spend the winnings on William Carvalho.

JACK BAUER

I once played Russian Roulette in a prison during a riot for no obvious purpose and even I think you guys are absolutely insane.

The receptionist simply points to the sign behind her saying “Welcome to West Ham United”.

At this point SLAVEN BILIC and DIAFRA SAKHO arrive, deep in discussion.

SLAVEN BILIC

So, we’re fining you £54k for going the full Odemwingie, but we also admire your ability to arrange your own medical so we’d like to –

(does a little drumroll on the reception desk for dramatic effect)

– offer you new contract! You’ve got moxy, kid.

Behind them the RECEPTIONIST, SECURITY GUARD, TEA LADY and WORK EXPERIENCE KID all have their heads in their hands.

DIAFRA SAKHO

But I’m desperate to leave.

SLAVEN BILIC

We’re West Ham, who isn’t! Now turn up to this meeting tomorrow where we’re going to offer you a new contract with lots of incentives in it. Be there or I’ll fine you.

DIAFRA SAKHO

I guess that worked brilliantly with Payet. Are the board OK with this?

SLAVEN BILIC

I just called Jack Sullivan at his scout camp and he’s OK with it, so we’re golden. Remember now, be at the meeting for us to give you a new contract despite you wanting to leave, or we’ll fine you.

Sakho turns to his agent, MARK MCKAY, for advice.

DIAFRA SAKHO

What do you think, Mark?

MARK MCKAY

(busy checking his iPhone)

One second pal, I’ve got another one going in the 5.50 at Kempton.

Bauer turns and leaves. As he does he sees JACK SULLIVAN smuggling RAFA BENITEZ in through a side entrance.

JACK BAUER

Anyone in this script with an actual name is mad.

As Bauer gets in his car a digital clock appears on the screen showing 19:21:59, 19:22:00, 19:22:01 etc…

SMASH CUT TO:

INT: SPURS TRAINING GROUND, HOTSPUR WAY, ENFIELD

Bauer is sat opposite Levy and Pochettino. The three are in shadow. Bauer goes to speak but Levy holds up a finger. The clock strikes 8pm.

DANIEL LEVY

Let’s buy some players.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

But who are we going to buy with only three hours left?

DANIEL LEVY

What positions do you need to strengthen?

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

I feel like maybe you could have asked me this before now, but I need a right-back as you sold my last one, and a backup striker as you made me play without one last year.

DANIEL LEVY

What about Vincent Janssen?

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Like I said.

DANIEL LEVY

OK, shall we just get them from Southampton like usual?

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

It’s too late for that, Daniel. Liverpool’s entire scouting budget is spent on a season ticket at St Mary’s.

DANIEL LEVY

OK. I’m going to give you a list of top-class strikers, each of whom would be delighted to play here for less money than they make literally anywhere else and play second fiddle to Harry Kane.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

(to Bauer)

This’ll be good.

DANIEL LEVY

Lacazette, Hernandez, Lukaku, Iheanacho or...

(begins to grin but only gets halfway through as he’s never done it before)

… Neymar!

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

(pinching the bridge of his nose)

I can’t even.

JACK BAUER

Guys, I hesitate to ask this but have you considered Llorente? He’s in town.

DANIEL LEVY

No chance. He’s too old. I need re-sale value given we’re just scraping by here. Who on earth would spend cash on a 32-year-old striker?

Pochettino and Bauer look at each other.

(simultaneously)

JACK BAUER

West Ham.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

West Ham.

DANIEL LEVY

Yeah, OK. And how about Serge Aurier for right-back?

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

The violent homophobe? Wow, you’re really spoiling me. How much is he?

DANIEL LEVY

PSG want £23m so I have offered £7m, for I am a famously tough negotiator.

JACK BAUER

Yeah, I think I’m going to hit the road. I don’t think you’re going to be breaching FFP rules any time.

SMASH CUT TO:

INT: CTU LONDON HQ - VIDEO CONFERENCE MEETING ROOM

Bauer and the aide are on another video conference with President Trump.

PRESIDENT TRUMP

Just an incredible job folks. The best. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. And you did it in less than 24 hours too, rendering the title of this script oddly incorrect.

JACK BAUER

Thank you, Sir. We just wanted to keep America safe from… er, illegal wages to turnover ratios.

PRESIDENT TRUMP

You did a great job, everybody’s talking about it. If it wasn’t for this damn hurricane this would have been the story of the weekend.

JACK BAUER

There was a hurricane? Global warming...

PRESIDENT TRUMP

There’s no such thing Jack. We’re working on a theory that these weren’t storms but actually atmospheric disturbances caused by all the whinging from north London football fans. Anyway, nobody breached the FFP rules and that’s the main thing.

AIDE

Er, Sir, unfortunately PSG have totally breached them. The whole thing’s a sham. Barcelona are very upset about Qatar funnelling money into football.

JACK BAUER

Weren’t they sponsored by Qatar Airways?

AIDE

You’re talking to President Donald Trump. Irony is dead.

Bauer gets up and leaves, his life a lonely one of constant misery and solitude. He gets in a car and we see him drive to HEATHROW AIRPORT. He leaves his cab and head to check-in for MALTA. He begins to cry as he takes a MALTA vs ENGLAND match ticket from his pocket. There are some things nobody should have to see.

THE END