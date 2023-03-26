Republic of Ireland v France live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

Republic of Ireland v France live stream and match preview, Monday 27 March, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Republic of Ireland v France live stream? We've got you covered. Republic of Ireland v France is on Viaplay Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Buoyed by last week’s friendly win over Latvia, the Republic of Ireland face a far more daunting challenge when World Cup runners-up France visit Dublin.

Teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson stole the headlines by scoring on his first cap last week in a 3-2 victory over the Latvians.

Callum O'Dowda and Chiedozie Ogbene were also on target in that game, but a much-improved performance will be required if they are to produce a major upset against the star-studded visitors, who destroyed the Netherlands 4-0 on Friday in Paris.

The Dutch, Greece and Gibraltar make up the rest of a challenging Group B.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Team news

The hosts are without Shane Duffy, Callum Robinson and Enda Stevens through injury.

A few familiar faces will be absent for France, as Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema have retired form international football.

Wesley Fofana and William Saliba withdrew from the Bleus squad through injury last week.

Form

Republic of Ireland: WWLWL

France: WDWWW

Referee

Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias of Portugal will be the referee for Republic of Ireland v France.

Stadium

Republic of Ireland v France will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Kick-off and channel

Republic of Ireland v France kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 27 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.45pm ET / 12:45pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.