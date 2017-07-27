Romanian star scores second spectacular free-kick in a fortnight

Just over a week on from scoring a phenomenal set-piece in the Romanian league against Gaz Metan, the 25-year-old is now delivering on a bigger stage.

Last night he scored the only goal in Viitorul's surprise 1-0 first-leg win over Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

The full-back has been labelled the new Roberto Carlos by some fans following a series of deadly set-pieces, and his strike against Nicosia proved exactly why.

In the 75th minute, Ganea leathered a pinpoint strike straight into the top corner from around 30 yards out, leaving Dutch goalkeeper Boy Waterman rooted to his spot. 'Ave it!

