Arsenal release striking blue away kit

Blue has regularly been a feature of Arsenal's away kits since the club's inception in 1892, and this one has similarities to the two-tone theme running through their '90s shirts.

The devil is in the detail though, and kit-makers PUMA have included a darker fade made up with silhouettes of the club's crest.

The new away kit, which is available to buy from today, will be debuted in Arsenal's Emirates Cup opener against Benfica on Saturday.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com