Salomon Kalou: Terry is incredible – he's defending like a 21-year-old again

So, how’s it going at Hertha?

I'm really enjoying it here. Hertha is a good club that has come up – three years ago they were playing in the second division, so they are still learning about life in the top flight. But we have done OK, we are fighting as a team to stay in the league. We need just one point to stay in the Bundesliga at the moment and we are going to fight for that. We need to stay in the league and then build on that, to try to move up the league next season.

What do you like about the Bundesliga, and Berlin?

The league is great. They have fantastic fans, the pitches are great and the stadiums are always full. It's like England in that way. I enjoy matchdays because the supporters are very passionate. Berlin is excellent too. It’s a multicultural city and you meet so many different kinds of people here. It’s like London in that way and I am getting to know people. Germans are very really friendly and Berlin is very laid back and nice.

What do you miss about life in the Premier League?

I kind of miss the funny fan songs! I used to laugh at the fans mocking the other fans and singing about the other players. It's a big part of the English culture and I liked that.

What are your hopes for the future?

I want to win more and keep playing. I’ve achieved a lot as a player, winning the Champions League with Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, and winning is a great feeling. So I just want to win more and more. I'm not 30 yet so I really hope there are more trophies out there for me. I don’t think I’ve reached my full potential yet.

What are your thoughts about Chelsea this year?

They have been amazing. Watching JT [John Terry] has been incredible! He is playing like he is 21 again, I’ve been so impressed with him. They have been great champions.

