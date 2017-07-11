San Jose Earthquakes concede desperately unfortunate own goal in the US Open Cup

The Earthquakes progressed to the semi-finals of the US Open Cup on Monday night after a 3-2 win over LA Galaxy. However, the single moment that will probably be best remembered from the California Clasico was the Galaxy's consolation goal in the 84th minute.

A corner into the box swung in by Emmanuel Boateng led to chaos as Jack McInerney headed towards goal which ricocheted around the penalty area. Eventually, as Jackson Yueill tried to head the ball off the line, his effort smacked unaware keeper Tarbell in the back.

You don't really get more unlucky goals. The Earthquakes were able to hold on to their one-goal advantage though, and will now face either Sporting Kansas City or FC Dallas in the semi-final.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com