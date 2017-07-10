Paul Gascoigne makes return to football in Newcastle charity match

In memory of the great Newcastle goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek, who passed away in 2015, this exhibition match featured Beardsley and a surprise appearance from Gascoigne, with fans only finding out he was to play at Dunston's UTS Stadium 90 minutes before kick-off.

Gazza, who enjoyed the first three years of his professional career on Tyneside, played half of the 80-minute match. He even dazzled fans with one of the goals, as he played tricks on the goalkeeper.

“I miss football badly, even at my age," Gascoigne told the Chronicle.

"It’s a nice turnout and I enjoyed it. That is always the main thing. It was for Pavel really and to raise money for charity.

“It’s good to see a few old team-mates. I’m feeling good and enjoying life. I heard about the game so I rang Peter Beardsley up and told him I’d come along and enjoy it and see the lads.”

