Saturday Premier League wrap: Sunderland relegated to the Championship

Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley

None

Finally, a first away win of the season for Burnley.

Sean Dyche's team, clearly inspired by an ambitious task of making Match of the Day interesting, got off to a brilliant start after Ashley Barnes bundled in an early goal. From then on, it was a barrage of Crystal Palace attacks as Burnley were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure.

The second half followed the same pattern. However, with Palace pushing more men forward, they were always susceptible to the counter-attack and were punished when Andre Gray doubled Burnley’s lead with a couple of minutes left. The Clarets are all but safe now - Palace sit on 38 points, seven clear of 18th.

Goals: Barnes 7’, Gray 85'

Southampton 0-0 Hull City

OPTA FACT

Hull survived a late penalty scare to claim a vital point in their survival bid. Eldin Jakupovic made a stunning save to keep out Dusan Tadic's stoppage-time spot-kick – and there was even time for them to squander a late chance of their own via Oumar Niasse.

With Hull needing points more than their south coast hosts, it was no surprise to see the Tigers race out of the traps. Their attacking intent left them lacking at the back and the first half was an open affair, but both teams failed to break the deadlock.

The drama was kept 'til the end - and Hull will come out happy with their lot. It leaves them three points above Swansea, who face Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Stoke 0-0 West Ham

OPTA FACT

If there was a game which showed how some Premier League teams take it easier towards the end of the season, this was it.

On the whole, West Ham probably edged it over the 90 minutes but Jack Butland's fine performance in front of the watching Gareth Soutgate meant there were no goals at the Bet365 Stadium. Neither side will grumble with that either.

Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth

OPTA FACT

It's official: Sunderland will be playing in the Championship next season after succumbing to Josh King's late goal at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats' 10-year stay in the top flight is over after numerous last-gasp survival bids, and the noise that greeted David Moyes & Co. said it all – a chorus of boos that rang loud on Wearside. These are particularly grey days in this corner of the north-east – and whether Moyes is here next season or not, it'll take some time before any kind of optimism seeps back into the club.

King is only the second Norwegian player in Premier League history to reach 15 goals in a single Premier League season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and has now scored six of Bournemouth’s nine away league goals so far in 2017.

Goal: King 88'

West Brom 0-1 Leicester

OPTA FACT

Jamie Vardy’s late first-half goal was enough to give Leicester all three points at The Hawthorns and all but secure their Premier League status for another year.

On a dreary day in the top flight, the second half didn’t offer a change in speed or tempo, and Craig Shakespeare's side walk away knowing that defeat for Swansea will virtually ensure their safety mathematically.

This is the first time West Brom have ever failed to score in five consecutive league games.

Goals: Vardy 43’