Schalke release special t-shirt to commemorate phenomenal comeback against Borussia Dortmund

Saturday’s Ruhr derby between the two Bundesliga sides was one of the most memorable in recent history.

Dortmund fired themselves into what seemed an unassailable 4-0 lead within 25 minutes at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Gotze, Raphael Guerreiro and a Benjamin Stambouli own goal seemingly securing three points for the hosts.

But a remarkable second-half comeback, capped with a 94th-minute equaliser from defender Naldo, meant the visitors escaped their rivals' home with a point in hand.

Schalke aren't in a hurry to forget the thrilling encounter, and have since released a t-shirt to immortalise the occasion.

The tee, which reads ’Derbysieger’ (translated as ‘Derby Winners’, oddly enough), appeared on the club’s official store for a few days after the clash and was priced at €19.95.

Schalke current sit three points above Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.

