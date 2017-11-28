Schalke release special t-shirt to commemorate phenomenal comeback against Borussia Dortmund
The Gelsenkirchen side have celebrated their draw against Dortmund with a fashion statement
Saturday’s Ruhr derby between the two Bundesliga sides was one of the most memorable in recent history.
Dortmund fired themselves into what seemed an unassailable 4-0 lead within 25 minutes at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Gotze, Raphael Guerreiro and a Benjamin Stambouli own goal seemingly securing three points for the hosts.
But a remarkable second-half comeback, capped with a 94th-minute equaliser from defender Naldo, meant the visitors escaped their rivals' home with a point in hand.
Schalke aren't in a hurry to forget the thrilling encounter, and have since released a t-shirt to immortalise the occasion.
The tee, which reads ’Derbysieger’ (translated as ‘Derby Winners’, oddly enough), appeared on the club’s official store for a few days after the clash and was priced at €19.95.
Schalke current sit three points above Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.
